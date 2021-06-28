Makita : Corporate Governance Report 06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Report Last Update: June 28, 2021 Makita Corporation Munetoshi Goto President Contact: General Affairs Department, +81-566-97-1717 Securities Code: 6586 https://www.makita.co.jp The corporate governance of Makita Corporation (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The Company believes that the most important issue is to achieve unending development together with its various stakeholders. In order to achieve this, we have established a management policy/quality policy and are working to strengthen and enhance our corporate governance. From this perspective, we will work to maintain and improve the fairness and transparency of our management by striving to enhance management transparency and management checking functions, as well as proactively and promptly disclosing information. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] UPDATED This report has been prepared and submitted in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code prior to its revision in June 2021. [Principle 4-11: Preconditions for Ensuring the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board] Directors of the Company, regardless of age, gender, or nationality, shall be appointed from among those who can contribute to the enhancement of its corporate value. Currently, the Company does not have any female Directors. We have appointed Internal Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) who have the ability to formulate and execute management strategies based on their own experience and insight, Outside Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) who have a wealth of experience and broad insight in corporate management, and Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members who have internal and external work experience and a wealth of experience and insight in various fields, including finance, accounting and legal affairs. Moreover, a number of Directors with overseas experience are in office. We, therefore, believe that the Board of Directors as a whole is functioning as an effective organization that ensures an appropriate balance and diversity of knowledge, experience and ability. However, we will continue to examine the issue of diversity. We also believe that the current Board of Directors is of an appropriate size to enable prompt decision-making. - 1 - [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] UPDATED [Principle 1-4: Strategic Shareholdings] The Company holds shares of various companies, including clients and associates in business relationships, for strategic purposes from a medium- to long-term perspective, based on the criteria of whether or not the shares are beneficial for business execution, such as strengthening relationships with clients and business partners. In addition, the Board of Directors regularly examines the economic rationality and other factors of each individual stock based on the significance of holding the stock and the capital cost, and verifies the appropriateness of such holding from a medium- to long-term perspective. As a result of the verification, we will consider selling stocks for which the appropriateness of holding is not recognized, and work to reduce the amount. We will make decisions on the exercise of voting rights from a comprehensive perspective, based on such factors as the improvement of corporate value at the investee company and the strengthening of the relationship with the Company. [Principle 1-7: Transactions Between Related Parties] Regarding transactions involving conflicts of interest between the Company and its Directors, the Company shall obtain the approval of the Board of Directors in accordance with laws and regulations and the Regulations of the Board of Directors, as well as the approval of the Audit & Supervisory Committee, in principle. With regard to other related party transactions, procedures shall be established in accordance with the importance and nature of the transaction. In addition, we conduct an annual survey of Directors and personnel responsible for subsidiaries to confirm whether or not there are any related party transactions. [Principle 2-6: Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners] The Company's corporate pension fund is managed by the Makita Corporate Pension Fund. For the Fund, decisions on investment policies and strategic asset composition ratios for safe and efficient management are deliberated by the Asset Management Committee (including labor union representatives), which consists of personnel with sufficient experience and appropriate qualifications in finance, human resources and other fields. After the deliberation, such decisions are made by the Board of Delegates, the highest decision-making body consisting of representatives of both the Company and its employees. Management of funds is entrusted to major trust banks, life insurance companies and investment management companies in Japan. The Fund regularly monitors the management status by receiving monthly reports on the investment results from all the investment institutions as well as quarterly direct reports from them. [Principle 3-1: Enhancement of Information Disclosure] The Company's Goal (Management Philosophy, etc.), Management Strategy and Management Plan Management Policy/Quality Policy Makita strives to exist in harmony with society (a company that observes laws and regulations, acts ethically and never allows intervention of the anti-social organizations). Makita values its customers (a market-driven company). Makita is managed in a consistent and proactive manner (a company that strives to exist in perpetuity by adhering to a sound profit structure). Valuing a stalwart corporate culture, Makita encourages each individual to perform to his or her highest level (a happy company). (3) Determination of Compensation for Management Team and Directors Please refer to "Details of Disclosure of Policy on Determining Compensation Amounts and Calculation Methods" under "Compensation for Directors" in II. 1. of this report. - 2 - (4) Appointment and Dismissal of Management Team, Nomination of Candidates for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members The Board of Directors of the Company strives to have a well-balanced mix of knowledge, experience, and ability as a whole, to achieve both diversity and appropriate size, and to have a ratio of Independent Outside Directors of at least one-third. We believe that it is necessary to appoint as Internal Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) those who have the ability to formulate and execute management strategies based on their own experience and insight, including a wealth of experience in the Company's operations, and as Outside Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) those who have a wealth of experience and broad insight in corporate management. We also believe that it is necessary for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members to be appointed from among those who have internal and external work experience and a wealth of experience and insight in various fields, including finance, accounting and legal affairs, and that at least one of them is required to have a wealth of experience and insight in finance, accounting and other fields. The Company has established the Nomination and Compensation Committee for the purpose of ensuring objectivity, transparency, and fairness in procedures related to the nomination and other matters concerning Directors, etc. (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members), as well as further enhancing the corporate governance system, by obtaining appropriate involvement and advice from Independent Outside Directors. The Board of Directors consults with the Nomination and Compensation Committee regarding the policy on the nomination of Directors, etc. (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) and matters related to the appointment of Directors, etc. (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members), and decides on candidates based on the advice from the Nomination and Compensation Committee. With respect to Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, candidates are determined by a resolution of the Board of Directors after obtaining the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Committee. In the event that a Director (excluding a Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) violates the criteria for dismissal set by the Board of Directors, such as an act that is suspected to be unfair, unjust or treacherous, the Board of Directors will consult with the Nomination and Compensation Committee regarding the dismissal of the relevant Director. Based on the advice from the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors will decide to submit a proposal for the dismissal of the relevant Director to the General Meeting of Shareholders. (5) Explanation on Appointment, Dismissal and Nomination The Company appoints and nominates the most suitable candidates for Directors in accordance with the policy described in (4) above. The reasons for nominating Directors, their backgrounds, and other matters are disclosed in the reference documents of the "Notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders." [Principle 4-1: Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors (1)] Supplementary Principle 4-1-1 The Board of Directors of the Company decides on important management matters, including decisions on management policies and business plans, the conclusion of important agreements, and the establishment of subsidiaries in accordance with the Regulations of the Board of Directors, in addition to matters stipulated by laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation. For other matters related to the execution of operations below a certain scale, judgments and decisions are delegated to the Representative Directors and the respective Directors in charge in accordance with internal regulations. [Principle 4-9: Criteria for Determining Independence and Qualifications of Independent Outside Directors] In determining independence, the Company follows the independence criteria stipulated by financial instruments exchanges as well as the standard that he or she has not held office in the Company as an Independent Officer for a long period of time. [Principle 4-11: Preconditions for Ensuring the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board] Supplementary Principle 4-11-1 Please refer to [Principle 3-1: Enhancement of Information Disclosure] (4) above. - 3 - Supplementary Principle 4-11-2 The Company believes that the status of its Directors holding concurrent positions as officers at other listed companies is within a reasonable range. The status of concurrent positions of Directors is disclosed in the convocation notice of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the securities reports. Supplementary Principle 4-11-3 Every year, the Company conducts a self-evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors by each Director in the form of a questionnaire. As a result of analyzing the effectiveness evaluation for FYE2021, the Company assessed that its Board of Directors is generally functioning appropriately and that the effectiveness of the Board of Directors is ensured in terms of its composition, operation, supervisory function, and response to shareholders and stakeholders. [Principle 4-14: Training of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members] Supplementary Principle 4-14-2 In order for Directors to appropriately fulfill their expected roles and responsibilities, lectures and briefing sessions on the Companies Act, corporate governance, compliance and other topics are held by lawyers and other outside experts. In addition, opportunities are provided for Directors to participate in outside seminars as necessary. Furthermore, when new Outside Directors assume office, the Company strives to create an environment in which they can effectively fulfill their roles and responsibilities by providing explanations of its management policies, business operations, management environment and other matters. [Principle 5-1: Policy on Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] In order to promote constructive dialogue with shareholders, the Company is making efforts by adopting the following systems and measures. The Director, Corporate Officer and General Manager of Administration Headquarters oversees overall dialogue with shareholders. The accounting & finance, legal, and internal audit departments, led by the department in charge of IR, work together to promote constructive dialogue with shareholders by reviewing and sharing disclosure information and preparing disclosure materials. In addition, we have established the Disclosure Committee consisting of the General Managers of each department to deliberate on the content of disclosure, thereby striving to disclose information in an appropriate and responsible manner. In order to promote understanding of the Company, we hold financial results presentations, conference calls and other meetings for analysts and institutional investors. The opinions of shareholders and other information obtained through dialogue will be fed back to the management team, as necessary. We comply with internal regulations for the management of insider information and strive to engage in appropriate dialogue with shareholders. In addition, we restrict dialogue with investors and securities analysts for a certain period as a silent period prior to the announcement of financial results. - 4 - 2. Capital Structure Foreign Shareholding Ratio 30% or more [Major Shareholders] UPDATED Name or Company Name Number of Shares Held Percentage (Shares) (%) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 25,743,600 9.48 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 12,168,000 4.48 Maruwa, Ltd. 8,638,378 3.18 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 8,426,446 3.10 The Bank of New York Mellon as Depositary Bank for DR Holders 6,774,124 2.49 Makita Cooperation Companies' Investment Association 6,484,962 2.38 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 5,800,458 2.13 Nippon Life Insurance Company 5,353,206 1.97 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account 9) 4,693,800 1.72 State Street Bank and Trust Company 505001 4,553,319 1.67 Controlling Shareholder (Excluding Parent ― Company) Parent Company None Supplementary Explanation UPDATED [Major Shareholders] is provided based on the register of shareholders as of March 31, 2021.

