Mako Gold : 7,000m Auger Drilling Program Commences on Korhogo Project
02/06/2022 | 04:28pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
7 FEBRUARY 2022 ASX:MKG
For personal use only
7,000M DUAL AUGER DRILLING PROGRAM
COMMENCES ON KORHOGO PROJECT
HIGHLIGHTS
Auger grids strategically positioned on high-priority structural and geochemical targets identified from previous work executed by Mako
Program is being fast-tracked with two auger rigs
Maiden 10,000m air core (AC) drilling program planned following results from auger drilling
The Korhogo Project has no previously recorded exploration and covers 296km2 of prospective tenure located within 15-30 km of Barrick's 4.9Moz Tongon Gold Mine
Mako's core focus remains on its flagship Napié Project where an extensional drilling campaign remains ongoing and a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is scheduled for Q2-CY22
Mako's Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:
"We are pleased to be advancing exploration on our Korhogo Project in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt which hosts Barrick's 4.9Moz Tongon Gold Mine. We started work on the project in 2021 with an airborne geophysical program as well as a geochemical soil sampling program, which identified highly prospective targets which we will now be testing with auger drilling.
We are fast-tracking the auger drilling sampling program with two rigs on the ground so that we can commence a 10,000m AC drilling program when the auger results are received.
We are fully financed to advance this exciting new greenfield program on the Korhogo Project, as well as the Napié Project which remains our primary focus as we rapidly progress towards our MRE."
Mako Gold Limited ("Mako" or "the Company"; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a 7,000m, 1,400-hole auger drilling program on the Ouangolodougou and Korhogo Nord permits which constitute the Korhogo Project. The permits collectively cover 296km2 hosting 17km of faulted greenstone granite contact as shown in Figure 1. Both permits are 100% owned by Mako and are easily accessible from the existing Mako Field Office.
Korhogo is located in a highly prospective greenstone belt that hosts Barrick Gold's 4.9Moz Tongon gold mine and Montage Gold's 4.5Moz Kone gold deposit, both in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Endeavour's 2.7Moz Wahgnion gold mine across the border in Burkina Faso (Figure 6).
Mako Gold Ltd
ASX: MKG
Office address Level 6, 144 Edward Street Brisbane, Queensland, 4000
The auger drilling grids cover large prospective areas identified from the interpretation of the airborne magnetics geophysical survey and the 400m X 100m preliminary soil geochemical survey, which were completed by the Company in 20211.
Review of the soil sampling data and subsequent ground truthing of anomalous soil sample locations by Mako geologists indicated that a tighter grid of follow-up soil sampling, as was previously planned, may not be the best follow-up exploration method in this area. Large portions of the permit are covered with transported material which mask soil anomalies. The anomalous soil samples which were returned from the preliminary program were not in transported material (Figure 3). The soil anomalies are generally located along structures (faults), interpreted from the airborne geophysical survey. The auger grids were planned to cover the highest priority coincident soil and geophysical targets.
Two Landcruiser-mounted auger rigs will be used in order to fast-track the drilling program (Figure 2). Both rigs will work together on each grid in order to send the samples to the lab as soon as the drilling is completed on each grid. This will speed up the assessment of results by the Company in preparation for the 10,000m AC drilling program which is planned as soon as the results from the auger program are received.
1 Refer to ASX announcements dated 20 April 2021 and 12 May 2021
Mako Gold Ltd
ASX: MKG
Office address Level 6, 144 Edward Street Brisbane, Queensland, 4000
The soil geochemical anomalies with the planned auger grids are shown in Figure 3. It is interesting to note the size of the footprint of the nearby 4.9Moz Tongon gold mine operated by Barrick, compared to the size of auger grids and thestrike-lengthof the soil anomalies on the Ouangolodougou and Korhogo Nord permits. This bolsters the Company's confidence that the Korhogo permits could host large gold deposits.
Mako Gold Ltd
ASX: MKG
Office address Level 6, 144 Edward Street Brisbane, Queensland, 4000
Figure 3: Auger grids (black) with anomalous soil samples. Note the size of Barrick's 4.9Moz gold mine compared to the soil anomaly strike lengths and the size of auger grids
Figure 4 shows the interpreted structures as white lines on the permit-scale first vertical derivative (1VD) magnetic image on the Ouangolodougou permit. Note the abundance and confluence of NE splays into a main NNE structure within the planned auger grid (black polygon). There are 800 auger holes planned at 200m X 50m spacing with average depths expected to be 6-10 metres.
Mako Gold Ltd
ASX: MKG
Office address Level 6, 144 Edward Street Brisbane, Queensland, 4000
Figure 4: Ouangolodougou permit with auger grid (black) and interpreted structures (white) on magnetic image (1VD) - note the abundance of interpreted structures within the auger grid
Figure 5 shows the interpreted structures as white lines on the permit-scale first vertical derivative (1VD) magnetic image on the Korhogo Nord permit. Thesouthern-mostauger grid is considered an extremelyhigh-prioritytarget by the company due to the curving of structures from northeast to east and then tosouth-east,which intersect other NE structures. There are 600 auger holes planned at 200m X 50m spacing with average depths expected to be 6-10 metres.
Mako Gold Ltd
ASX: MKG
Office address Level 6, 144 Edward Street Brisbane, Queensland, 4000
Mako Gold Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:27:03 UTC.