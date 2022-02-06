Mako Gold : 7,000m Auger Drilling Program Commences on Korhogo Project

7,000M DUAL AUGER DRILLING PROGRAM

COMMENCES ON KORHOGO PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

Auger grids strategically positioned on high-priority structural and geochemical targets identified from previous work executed by Mako

high-priority structural and geochemical targets identified from previous work executed by Mako Program is being fast-tracked with two auger rigs

fast-tracked with two auger rigs Maiden 10,000m air core (AC) drilling program planned following results from auger drilling

The Korhogo Project has no previously recorded exploration and covers 296km 2 of prospective tenure located within 15-30 km of Barrick's 4.9Moz Tongon Gold Mine

of prospective tenure located within 15-30 km of Barrick's 4.9Moz Tongon Gold Mine Mako's core focus remains on its flagship Napié Project where an extensional drilling campaign remains ongoing and a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is scheduled for Q2-CY22

Mako's Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:

"We are pleased to be advancing exploration on our Korhogo Project in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt which hosts Barrick's 4.9Moz Tongon Gold Mine. We started work on the project in 2021 with an airborne geophysical program as well as a geochemical soil sampling program, which identified highly prospective targets which we will now be testing with auger drilling.

We are fast-tracking the auger drilling sampling program with two rigs on the ground so that we can commence a 10,000m AC drilling program when the auger results are received.

We are fully financed to advance this exciting new greenfield program on the Korhogo Project, as well as the Napié Project which remains our primary focus as we rapidly progress towards our MRE."

Mako Gold Limited ("Mako" or "the Company"; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a 7,000m, 1,400-hole auger drilling program on the Ouangolodougou and Korhogo Nord permits which constitute the Korhogo Project. The permits collectively cover 296km2 hosting 17km of faulted greenstone granite contact as shown in Figure 1. Both permits are 100% owned by Mako and are easily accessible from the existing Mako Field Office.

Korhogo is located in a highly prospective greenstone belt that hosts Barrick Gold's 4.9Moz Tongon gold mine and Montage Gold's 4.5Moz Kone gold deposit, both in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Endeavour's 2.7Moz Wahgnion gold mine across the border in Burkina Faso (Figure 6).