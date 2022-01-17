Mako Gold : High-Grade Gold from Drilling at Tchaga and Gogbala Projects

Mako's Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:

"We are very pleased with the ongoing outstanding results from our drilling programs at both the Gogbala and Tchaga prospects at Napié. We are highly encouraged by the drill results which will add potential ounces to the upcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) scheduled for H1CY22.

Tchaga drilling has focussed on extensional drilling which will bolster the MRE, while Gogbala drilling is testing new targets as well as extensional drilling to increase the size of the upcoming MRE. Drilling on both Tchaga and Gogbala resumed on 4 January after a short break for the holiday season. We look forward to providing further results as assays are received."

Mako Gold Limited ("Mako" or "the Company"; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 32 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) holes from the 10,000m drilling program at the Gogbala Prospect, and 7 RC/DD holes from the ongoing 10,000m drilling program at the Tchaga Prospect, at the Company's flagship Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Gogbala and Tchaga are located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 4).

HIGH-GRADE GOLD INTERCEPTED AT GOGBALA

Results are reported from 32 RC/DD holes of the current 10,000m drill program (Figure 1). Several high-gradeintervals were intersected with 20 holes intersecting significant mineralisation including 9m at 3.77g/t Au in NARC579, 6m at 5.37g/t Au in NARC569 which include 3m at 9.61g/t Au, and 1m at 28.93g/t Au in NARC584.

The best results were returned from extensional drilling along strike or below previous positive drill intersects, which extends the mineralised zones. Extensional drilling is ongoing to follow up on these and other previous results.

It is noteworthy that some IP chargeability anomalies were also tested with the hopes of intersecting pyrite- associated gold. No significant results were returned from those targets (southern fences of holes in Figure 1). This in no way reduces the prospectivity of the Gogbala Prospect proximal to the D1 Napié fault and +40 ppb soil anomaly where wide and high-grade gold intercepts have been consistently returned. Further drilling is planned to extend the fences SE into the soil anomaly.

Current drill results confirm the similarities with the Tchaga Prospect which hosts stacked high-gradegold lodes and increases the Company's confidence as Mako advances Gogbala towards a maiden MRE.

Intervals above 0.5g/t Au cut-off are reported in Appendix 1. A map of the Gogbala drill hole locations is shown in Appendix 2.

Select previous and new drill results are included in Figure 1 and Figure 2.