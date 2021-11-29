Mako Gold : Second Drill Secured to Fast Track Napie Development

SECOND DRILL SECURED TO FAST TRACK NAPIÉ

RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT & REGIONAL EXPLORATION

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling has resumed at the Gogbala prospect on high-priority targets to follow up on recent results which include 20m at 3.41g/t Au , 35m at 1.72g/t Au and 20m at 1.92g/t Au 1

high-priority targets 20m at 3.41g/t Au 35m at 1.72g/t Au 20m at 1.92g/t Au Second drill rig being mobilised for diamond drilling (DD) on Tchaga Prospect

for diamond drilling (DD) on Tchaga Prospect Gogbala drill program to accelerate exploration towards a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)

Tchaga extensional drilling (not infill drilling) to expand mineralised zones to add potential ounces for the upcoming maiden JORC MRE

maiden JORC MRE Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate planned for H1-CY22

H1-CY22 Drilling will also target high-priority regional exploration targets with the aim of identifying new areas for resource drilling post maiden MRE

high-priority regional exploration targets with the aim of identifying new areas for resource drilling post maiden MRE Assay results from Tchaga extensional drilling remain outstanding due to slight delays being experienced at the lab

Mako's Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:

"We are very pleased to have secured a second drill rig for the Napié Project. The second rig will accelerate exploration as we move towards our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate scheduled for the first half of calendar year 2022. Having two drill rigs will allow Mako to focus on drilling the Gogbala Prospect while also completing the extensional diamond drilling (DD) on the Tchaga Prospect. The second rig will also add optionality to test regional targets with the aim of discovering new zones along the 30km Napié fault for future additional resource definition."

Mako Gold Limited ("Mako" or "the Company"; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has secured a second drill rig to accelerate exploration programs on the Tchaga and Gogbala prospects at the Company's flagship Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Tchaga and Gogbala are located on a +23km soil geochemical anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 1).