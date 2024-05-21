CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (Expressed in United States dollars) (Unaudited)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Expressed in thousands of United States dollars (Unaudited) As at Note March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,523 $ 1,498 Receivables 4 3,230 511 Inventories 5 16,168 13,849 Gold stream derivative asset 6 274 265 Prepaid expenses, and other advances 497 591 Total current assets 24,692 16,714 Inventories 5 4,136 4,274 Advances and other prepaid expenses 199 289 Exploration and evaluation assets 7 765 765 Mineral property, plant and equipment 8 20,278 19,767 TOTAL ASSETS $ 50,070 $ 41,809 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9 $ 9,312 $ 6,506 Term loans and derivative liabilities 10 3,277 3,152 Total current liabilities 12,589 9,658 Accrued liabilities 9 983 943 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 11 2,680 3,064 Term loans and derivative liabilities 10 4,856 7,516 Total liabilities 21,108 21,181 Shareholders' equity Share capital 12 88,723 87,869 Contributed surplus 12 14,648 12,552 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,418 1,324 Deficit (75,827) (81,117) Total shareholders' equity 28,962 20,628 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 50,070 41,809 Approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on May 17, 2024 "John Hick", Audit Committee Chair "Akiba Leisman", Director Events after the reporting period (Note 19) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 1 | Page

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts (Unaudited) For the three months ended Note March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 19,162 $ 15,814 Production services revenue 6 & 13(d)(ii) 49 102 19,211 15,916 Cost of sales Production costs (7,950) (6,911) Write-down of inventories - (816) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (2,198) (3,697) (10,148) (11,424) Mine operating profit 9,063 4,492 Exploration and evaluation expenses (696) (692) General and administrative expenses 16 (1,794) (1,491) Other income (expense) Accretion and interest expense 17 (131) (443) Change in provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 11 - (4) Change in fair value of derivative liability 10(b)(c) (375) (3) Gain (loss) on gold stream derivative asset 6 10 38 Loss on settlement of reclamation liability 11 (b) (94) - Foreign exchange gain (loss) (87) (13) Interest income 13 2 Income before income taxes 5,909 1,886 Income tax expense (560) (499) Income for the period $ 5,349 $ 1,387 Other comprehensive income Income for the period 5,349 1,387 Items subject to reclassification into statement of income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 94 3 Other comprehensive income for the period 94 3 Comprehensive income for the period $ 5,443 $ 1,390 Basic and diluted income per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (thousands) 65,711 65,757 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (thousands) 67,010 65,885 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2 | Page

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Expressed in thousands of United States dollars (Unaudited) Number of Contributed Accumulated Deficit Share capital other shares Total (000s) surplus comprehensive income (loss) Balance at December 31, 2022 65,743 $ 88,021 $ 12,087 $ 1,402 $ (87,840) $ 13,670 Common shares issued on RSU vesting 76 185 (185) - - - Share-based compensation - - 71 - - 71 Net loss - - - - 1,387 1,387 Other comprehensive loss - - - 3 - 3 Balance at March 31, 2023 65,819 $ 88,206 $ 11,973 $ 1,405 $ (86,453) $ 15,131 Shares cancelled (NCIB) (268) (337) - - (76) (413) Share-based compensation - - 579 - - 579 Net income - - - - 5,412 5,412 Other comprehensive loss - - - (81) - (81) Balance at December 31, 2023 65,551 $ 87,869 $ 12,552 $ 1,324 $ (81,117) $ 20,628 Shares cancelled (NCIB) (118) (152) - - (59) (211) Shares issued on exercise of options 287 472 (127) - - 345 Common shares issued on RSU vesting 30 74 (74) - - - Common shares issued to settle reclamation liability 297 460 - - - 460 Capital contribution (Note 10 (a)) - - 2,050 - - 2,050 Share-based compensation - - 247 - - 247 Net income - - - - 5,349 5,349 Other comprehensive income - - - 94 - 94 Balance at March 31, 2024 66,047 $ 88,723 $ 14,648 $ 1,418 $ (75,827) $ 28,962 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3 | Page

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Expressed in thousands of United States dollars (Unaudited) For the three months ended Note March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating activities Income (loss) for the period $ 5,349 $ 1,387 Interest received Non-cash items: Accretion and interest expense 127 437 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,241 3,740 Change in provision for reclamation and rehabilitation - 4 Writedown of inventory - 816 Lease interest 4 5 Loss on settlement of liability 94 - Change in fair value of derivative liability 375 3 Gain on gold stream derivative asset (10) 19 Share-based payments 246 71 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 93 (4) $ 8,519 $ 6,478 Changes in non-cash working capital 15 (3,284) (5,039) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,235 1,439 Investing activities Expenditures on mineral property, plant and equipment (989) (365) Net cash used in investing activities $ (989) $ (365) Financing activities Purchase of common shares - NCIB (211) - Common shares issued on exercise of options 346 - Repayment of Sailfish Silver Loan (818) - Repayment of Sailfish Loan Derivative Liability - (947) Payment to GR Silver on settlement of ARO (500) - Payments on lease liability (25) (24) Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,208) $ (971) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (13) 15 Change in cash and cash equivalents 3,025 118 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,498 523 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,523 $ 641 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4 | Page

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako" or the "Company") was incorporated on April 1, 2004, under the laws of the Yukon Territory and continued into British Columbia under the British Columbia Corporations Act. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol MKO. The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is Suite 700 - 838 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 0A6, Canada. Mako is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company's primary asset is the San Albino mine, an open pit mine located in Nicaragua, which commenced commercial production on July 1, 2021. In addition to its mining operation, Mako continues to explore its other concessions in Nicaragua. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Statement of compliance These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), as applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and notes to the consolidated financial statements required by IFRS Accounting Standards for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 17, 2024. (b) Basis of presentation The accounting policies and methods used in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied in the Company's most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 except for: Amendments to IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements In October 2022, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 titled Non-currentLiabilities with Covenants. These amendments sought to improve the information that an entity provides when its right to defer settlement of a liability is subject to compliance with covenants within 12 months after the reporting period. These amendments to IAS 1 override and incorporate the previous amendments, Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current, issued in January 2020, which clarified that liabilities are classified as either current or non-current, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Liabilities should be classified as non-current if a company has a substantive right to defer settlement for at least 12 months at the end of the reporting period. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024, and the adoption of these amendments did not have an effect on our financial statements. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. 5 | Page

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) Basis of consolidation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All intercompany transactions, balances, revenues and expenses have been eliminated upon consolidation. Subsidiaries are included in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements from the date of acquisition or control until the date of disposition or until control ceases. Control exists when the Company has exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with an entity, and the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company include the following subsidiaries: Referred Place of Ownership Subsidiary to as incorporation interest Principal activity Gold Belt, S.A. "Gold Belt" Nicaragua 100% Holds mineral interest in Nicaragua, exploration activities. Nicoz Resources, S.A. "Nicoz" Nicaragua 100% Holds mineral interest in Nicaragua, San Albino mine and exploration activities. Mako US Corp. "Mako US" United States 100% Incorporated on June 19, 2019, service company 3. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS The preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed at each period end. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. Outlined below are the key areas which require management to make significant judgements, estimates and assumptions in determining carrying values. (a) Estimated mineral resources Mineral resources are estimates of the amount of metal that can be extracted from the Company's properties, considering both economic and legal factors. The Company estimates the quantity and/or grade of its mineral resources based on information compiled by appropriately qualified persons relating to the geological data on the size, depth and shape of the ore body, and requires judgments to interpret the complex geological data. Calculating mineral resources is based upon factors such as estimates of metallurgical recoveries along with geological assumptions and judgments made in estimating the size and grade of the ore body. Changes in the mineral resources may affect the Company's financial position in a number of ways, including: asset carrying values may be affected due to changes in estimated future cash flows;

depreciation charges in the Company's consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) may change when such charges are determined by the unit-of-production basis, or when the useful lives of assets change; and 6 | Page

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) provision for reclamation liabilities balances may be affected as the estimated timing of reclamation activities is adjusted for changes in the estimated mine life as determined by the available mineral resources. Silver obligations The carrying value of the Sailfish Silver Loan represents management's best estimate of the fair value of the arrangement. The fair value incorporates estimates of silver prices and discount rates. Judgment was made in determining that it is a derivative. (Refer to note 12(c)). (c) Wexford Loan The Wexford Loan is measured at amortized cost and will be accreted to maturity over the term using the effective interest method. The Company used an effective interest rate of 18%, the estimated market interest rate for non- related parties based on comparable debt, when valuing the Revised Wexford Loan upon initial recognition. (d) Deferred income taxes The determination of income tax expense and deferred income tax involves judgment and estimates as to the future taxable earnings, expected timing of reversals of deferred tax assets and liabilities, and interpretation of laws in the countries in which the Company operates. The Company is subject to assessments by tax authorities who may interpret the tax law differently. Changes in these estimates may materially affect the final amount of deferred income taxes or the timing of tax payments. (e) Impairment of non-current assets Management applies significant judgment in its assessment and evaluation of asset or cash generating units at each reporting date to determine whether there are any indications of impairment. The Company considers both internal and external sources of information when making the assessment of whether there are indications of impairment for the Company's mineral properties, plant and equipment. External sources of information considered are changes in the Company's economic, legal and regulatory environment, which it does not control, but affect the recoverability of its mining assets. Internal sources of information the Company considers include the manner in which mining properties and plant and equipment are being used or are expected to be used and indications of economic performance of the assets. Calculating the fair value less costs of disposal of cash generating units for impairment tests requires management to make estimates and assumptions with respect to future production levels, operating, capital and closure costs, future metal prices and discount rates. Changes in any of the assumptions or estimates used in determining the fair values could impact the impairment analysis. (f) Reclamation and remediation provisions Reclamation and remediation provisions represent the present value of estimated future costs for the reclamation of the Company's mines and properties. These estimates include assumptions as to the cost of services, timing of the reclamation work to be performed, inflation rates, foreign exchange rates and interest rates. The reclamation and closure estimates are more uncertain the further into the future the activities are to be performed. The actual cost to reclaim a mine may vary from the estimated amounts because there are uncertainties in factors used to estimate the cost and potential changes in regulations or laws governing the reclamation of a mine. Management periodically reviews the reclamation requirements as new information becomes available and will assess the impact of new regulations and laws as they are enacted. Any changes to assumptions will result in an 7 | Page

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) adjustment to the provision which affects the Company's liabilities and either its mineral property, plant and equipment or statement of income. (g) Depreciation, depletion and amortization The Company uses the units of production method to deplete mineral properties and the straight-line method to amortize plant and equipment. The calculation of the unit of production rate and the useful life and residual values of plant and equipment, and therefore the annual depletion and depreciation expense, could be materially affected by changes in the underlying estimates. Changes in estimates can be the result of changes in the Company's mine plans, changes in the estimation of mineral resources and changes in the estimated remaining life or residual value of plant and equipment. (h) Stockpiled ore and ore in-circuit net realizable value Management applies significant judgment in developing the NRV of stockpiled ore and ore in-circuit inventory, including assumptions related to estimated recoverable ounces of gold within stockpiled ore and ore in-circuit inventory, the estimated forecasted gold price per ounce, estimated costs of completion and selling expenses. 4. RECEIVABLES As at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Trade receivable $ 2,984 $ 304 Other 246 207 $ 3,230 $ 511 5. INVENTORIES As at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Stockpiled ore $ 10,466 $ 9,265 Ore in-circuit 1,595 1,232 Finished metal 401 278 Supplies and spare parts 3,706 3,074 Disclosed as non-current: 16,168 13,849 Stockpiled ore 4,136 4,274 $ 20,304 $ 18,123 As at March 31, 2024, ore in-circuit, finished metal and stockpiled ore was recorded at cost. As at December 31, 2023, ore in-circuit and finished metal were recorded at cost, and stockpiled ore was recorded at NRV. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, stockpiled ore was written down by $816,000. 8 | Page