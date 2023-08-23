MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (Expressed in United States dollars)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand Mako Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Mako"), the operations, financial position, and current and future business environment. This MD&A is intended to supplement and complement Mako's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Additional information regarding Mako, including the risks related to the business and those that are reasonably likely to affect Mako's financial statements in the future, is contained in the continuous disclosure materials, including the most recent audited consolidated financial statements and Management Information Circular, which is available on the Company's website at www.makominingcorp.comand under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com. This MD&A has been prepared as of August 22, 2023. All amounts are expressed in United States (US) dollars ("$"), unless otherwise stated. References to "C$" are to the Canadian dollar. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Mako Mining Corp. was incorporated on April 1, 2004 under the laws of the Yukon Territory and continued into British Columbia under the British Columbia Corporations Act. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "MKO". The Company's principal business activities are the production of gold and the exploration of its mineral interests in Nicaragua. The Company's main asset is the San Albino gold deposit, located within the San Albino-Murra Property, located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua ("San Albino"). It was a historical small-scale underground gold producer, commencing production in the early 1900's and operating on and off until approximately 1940. Mako's management brought the San Albino mine into commercial production on July 1, 2021. The projected free cash flow from the San Albino Mine is anticipated to fund exploration on Mako's prospective 188 square kilometer ("km") land package in Nicaragua. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, MAJOR ACTIVITIES AND SIGNIFICANT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Revenues of $12.9 and $28.8 million (Q2 2022 - $16.4 million and YTD Q2 2022 - $33.7 million) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023" and "YTD Q2 2023"), respectively.

Sales of 6,727 ounces ("oz") and 15,448 oz (Q2 2022 - 9,027 oz and YTD Q2 2022 - 18,607 oz) of gold in Q2 2023 and YTD Q2 2023, respectively from the San Albino Mine.

Net loss of $2.6 million and $1.2 million (Q2 2022 -$3.2million and YTD Q2 2022 $4.2 million) for Q2 2023 and YTD Q2 2023, respectively.

Production of 6,575 oz and 15,258 oz (Q2 2022 - 9,018 oz and YTD Q2 2022 - 18,537 oz) of gold at the San Albino mine respectively; 7,294 oz of silver were produced at the San Albino Mine for Q2 2023

Cash generated from operating activities of $4.5 million (YTD Q2 2022 - $12.2 million) in YTD Q2 2023. Three monthly repayment installments totaling 49,962 oz of silver ($1.2 million) (Q2 2022 - $1.2 million) were made on the Sailfish Loan during Q2 2023. Subsequent to June 30, 2023: On July 7, 2023, and on August 3, 2023, the Company delivered 17,190 and 16,367 oz of silver in lieu of $0.4 million and $0.4 million cash, respectively, on the Sailfish Loan. 1

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Financial Performance Three months ended Six months ended (in $000's) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change Revenue $ 12,853 $ 16,373 ($ 3,520) $ 28,771 $ 33,652 $ (4,881) Income (loss) for the period (2,630) (3,203) 573 (1,244) (4,189) 2,945 Operating cash inflows (outflow) before changes in non-cash working capital 2,261 4,254 (1,993) 8,741 9,548 (807) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 3,057 5,845 (2,788) $ 4,498 $ 12,174 $ (7,676) Financial Condition (in $000's) Cash and cash equivalents Working capital (deficit) (i) Total assets Equity (i) Working capital calculated as current assets less current liabilities. As at As at Change June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ 1,739 $ 523 $ 1,216 1,130 (3,252) 4,382 44,571 45,171 (600) $ 12,713 $ 13,670 $ (957) San Albino Property, Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua The Company holds 100% of four mineral concessions in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua for a total land package of approximately 18,817 hectares (188 km2). The San Albino gold deposit, located within the San Albino-Murra Property, is the Company's new mine located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. It was a historical small-scale underground gold producer, commencing production in the early 1900's and operating on and off until approximately 1940. On August 24, 2020, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Environmental and Natural Resources ("MARENA") amended the environmental permit granted to the Company in 2017 (see press release dated September 12, 2017) to allow for the processing of up to 1,000 tonne per day ("tpd") at the San Albino-Murra Property. The amendment is initially effective for a period of five years and can be renewed indefinitely so long as the Company complies with the conditions set forth by MARENA. All other provisions contained in the environmental permit granted in 2017 remain in force and are fully applicable apart from the increased throughput from 500 tpd to 1,000 tpd; total capacity of the two mills on site is 1,000 tpd. Pre-development work commenced in May 2019 at the San Albino Property, the objective of achieving a thorough understanding of the geology of the area and affirming the continuity and grade of the "in-pit" resources. On October 19, 2020, the Company reported the results of an updated mineral resource estimate (Technical Report and Estimate of Mineral Resources for The San Albino Project, Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua), which confirmed San Albino's rank among the highest-grade open pit gold projects in the world. In addition, Mine Development Associates, A division of RESPEC ("MDA"), led by Principal Geologist Steve Ristorcelli, has conservatively reflected the selective open pit mining methods presently being utilized at San Albino, such that management has confidence that the fully diluted open pit grade of 9.54g/t gold ("Au") in the Measured and Indicated categories can be met or exceeded when mined. On July 1, 2021, the Company declared commercial production. On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that drilling has confirmed gold mineralization over an area of approximately 530 meters ("m") x 470 m (strike x dip) in an area that was initially identified in the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate as the SW Pit which at the time measured approximately 50 m x 50 m. On October 13, 2022, the Company reported intersects containing 36.65 g/t Au and 29.5 g/t Ag over 3.1 m (Estimated True Width ("ETW")) in the same area, an updated resource comprising the SW pit will be delivered before the end of Q3 2023. 2

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 On October 13, 2022, the Company announced intersects of 36.65 g/t Au and 29.5 g/t Ag over 3.1 m at the SW Pit area. On January 5, 2023, the Company announced that it intersected 98.50 g/t Au and 66.3 g/t Ag over 1.9 m ETW 39 m from surface at the San Albino SW Pit. The table below shows the main variables used by management to measure operating performance of the mine: throughput, grade, recovery metal production and cost. Operating data Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Tonnes Mined 1,573,432 1,297,146 3,334,414 2,863,435 Tonnes Milled 54,284 49,332 103,958 96,201 Availability 95% 93% 95% 90% Avg Tonnes per day 627 586 608 591 Recoverability 72% 75% 76% 80% Gold sold (ounces) 6,727 9,027 15,448 18,607 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 1,911 $ 1,814 $ 1,862 $ 1,809 Cash Cost ($/oz sold)(1) 995 $ 860 $ 881 $ 827 Total Cash Cost ($/oz sold)(1) 1,090 $ 903 $ 956 $ 868 AISC ($/oz sold)(1) 1,322 $ 1,121 $ 1,372 $ 1,098 EBITDA (in $000's)(1) 1,989 $ 4,518 $ 8,043 $ 10,285 Adjusted EBITDA (in $000's)(1) 4,029 $ 7,350 $ 11,665 $ 15,142 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures The increase in the cash costs per gold ounce sold of $135 to $995 is driven by the decrease in ounces of gold sold offset by a decrease in the costs at the mine site for gold ounces produced in Q2 2023. A combination of detailed geological mapping, additional lab testing, and new procedures implemented by the Company have all contributed to improved mining selectivity, which limits the amount of preg-robbing material being fed to the plant. In addition, the plant has worked on improving cyanide detoxification on solutions returning to the mill from the tails area, the reduction in cyanide levels in the return solution will reduce the gold leach in the grinding circuit which will result in reduced loss from preg- robbing carbon. These efforts have allowed the mill to maintain high throughput and improved recoveries. The increase in the total cash costs per gold ounce sold of $187 to $1,090 is driven by the decrease in the ounces of gold sold in Q2 2023. The increase in the Company's AISC per gold ounce sold of $201 to $1,322 for Q2 2023 is driven by the decrease in ounces of gold sold offset with reduction of costs in the current quarter. EXPLORATION UPDATE On the exploration front, during Q2 2023, there was one operating reverse circulation drill rig at the San Albino-Murra Concession, 2,139 m were drilled in the Las Conchitas North area and 3,671 m were drilled in the Las Conchitas South area as part of the infill drilling program to gain better understanding of Las Conchitas geology. In the La Segoviana concession 1,155 m were drilled, in the areas of La Reforma, San Luis, Minas America and La Reforma West. Las Conchitas Area Las Conchitas is situated between two past-producers, the San Albino Mine and the El Golfo Mine. It lies only 2 km south of the mine site for the San Albino Property. 3