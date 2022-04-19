Mako Mining : YE 2021 Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in United States dollars)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

As at

NoteDecember 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS Current

Cash and cash equivalents Receivables

Inventories

Gold stream derivative asset Prepaid expenses, and other

$

1,944 $ 2,633

38 149

6 7

6,864 375

Total current assets

9,931

284

801

- 209 3,366

Advances and other prepaid expenses Gold stream derivative asset Exploration and evaluation assets Mineral property, plant and equipment TOTAL ASSETS

7 8 9

42,912

251

263

765

- - 765 45,298

$

54,122 $

49,429

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Mexico mining concession taxes

Term loan

Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation

10 $ 10 11 12

4,984 $ 5,132

- 8,878

3,981 1,719

1,043 806

Total current liabilities

Accrued liabilities

Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation Term loans

10,008

16,535

10 12 11

368 1,245 17,383

- 834 15,150

Total liabilities

Shareholders' equity

Share capital Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive income Deficit

29,004 32,519

13 13

88,259 87,262

11,603 11,634

1,751 3,634

Total shareholders' equity

(76,495) 25,118

(85,620) 16,910

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

54,122 $

49,429

Approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on April 14, 2022

"John Hick", Audit Committee Chair

Events after the reporting period (Note 21)

"Akiba Leisman", Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts

For the year ended

NoteDecember 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Revenue

Production services revenue

$ 7 & 14(d)(ii)

30,678 $ 256

1,398 -

30,934 1,398

Cost of sales

Production costs Change in inventories

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(13,794) (21)

- (558)

(5,620) (91)

(19,414) (670)

Gross profit

11,520

728

Exploration and evaluation expenses General and administrative expenses

Other income (expense)

Accretion and interest expense

Change in provision for reclamation and rehabilitation Change in fair value of derivative liability

(5,687) (5,227)

20

(6,332) (5,320)

12 11(c)

(1,297)

(311) (89)

(104) (1,066)

-Gain on disposal of equipment - 907

Loss on disposal of supplies and spare parts - (21)

Provision for obsolete supplies and spare parts - (475)Gain on gold stream derivative asset Gain on disposal of subsidiaries Foreign exchange gain (loss) Financing costs

Interest income

7 5 11(c)

670

-

12,009

(834)

- (1,576)

(156)

-

Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense

9,626

133

73 (12,081)

15

(501)

(48)

Income (loss) for the year

$

9,125 $ (12,129)

Other comprehensive (loss) income Income (loss) for the year

Items subject to reclassification into statement of loss:

Reclassification of foreign currency translation upon disposal of subsidiaries

Foreign currency translation adjustment

9,125 (12,129)

5

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year Comprehensive income (loss) for the year

(2,013)

130 (1,883)

- 2,057 2,057

$

7,242 $

(10,072)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands)

$

0.01 $ 658,057

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

(0.02) 616,941

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

Number of shares Share capitalContributedAccumulated other

(000s)

surplus comprehensive income (loss)

Deficit

TotalBalance at December 31, 2019

Shares issued on units private placement

Share issue costs

Shares issued on exercise of options Fair value of warrants

Share-based compensation Net loss

583,701 $ 71,000

70,295 $

7,673

$

1,577 $

(73,491) $ 6,054

17,453 - - - 17,453

- 1,430 - - - -

(885) - - - (885)

Other comprehensive income Balance at December 31, 2020

399 - - - -(167) - - 232

3,494 - - 3,494

634 - - 634

- - 11,634 - (376) 345 - -

- 2,057

(12,129)

(12,129)

Shares issued on exercise of options Transfer of option value Share-based compensation Net income

656,131 $ 3,178

87,262 $ 621 376 - - -

$

3,634 $ - - - - (1,883)

(85,620) $ - - - 9,125 -

-

2,057 16,910

- - - -

621 -

345

9,125

Other comprehensive loss Balance at December 31, 2021

(1,883)

659,309

$

88,259

$

11,603

$

1,751 $

(76,495) $

25,118

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.