Mako Mining : YE 2021 Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in United States dollars)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Expressed in thousands of United States dollars
As at
NoteDecember 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS Current
Cash and cash equivalents Receivables
Inventories
Gold stream derivative asset Prepaid expenses, and other
$
1,944 $ 2,633
38 149
6 7
6,864 375
Total current assets
9,931
284
801
- 209 3,366
Advances and other prepaid expenses Gold stream derivative asset Exploration and evaluation assets Mineral property, plant and equipment TOTAL ASSETS
7 8 9
42,912
251
263
765
- - 765 45,298
$
54,122 $
49,429
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Mexico mining concession taxes
Term loan
Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation
4,984 $ 5,132
- 8,878
3,981 1,719
1,043 806
Total current liabilities
Accrued liabilities
Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation Term loans
10,008
16,535
10 12 11
368 1,245 17,383
- 834 15,150
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity
Share capital Contributed surplus
Accumulated other comprehensive income Deficit
29,004 32,519
13 13
88,259 87,262
11,603 11,634
1,751 3,634
Total shareholders' equity
(76,495) 25,118
(85,620) 16,910
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
54,122 $
49,429
Approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on April 14, 2022
"John Hick", Audit Committee Chair
Events after the reporting period (Note 21)
"Akiba Leisman", Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts
For the year ended
NoteDecember 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Revenue
Production services revenue
$ 7 & 14(d)(ii)
30,678 $ 256
1,398 -
30,934 1,398
Cost of sales
Production costs Change in inventories
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(13,794) (21)
- (558)
(5,620) (91)
(19,414) (670)
Gross profit
11,520
728
Exploration and evaluation expenses General and administrative expenses
Other income (expense)
Accretion and interest expense
Change in provision for reclamation and rehabilitation Change in fair value of derivative liability
(5,687) (5,227)
20
(6,332) (5,320)
12 11(c)
(1,297)
(311) (89)
(104) (1,066)
-Gain on disposal of equipment - 907
Loss on disposal of supplies and spare parts - (21)
Provision for obsolete supplies and spare parts - (475)Gain on gold stream derivative asset Gain on disposal of subsidiaries Foreign exchange gain (loss) Financing costs
Interest income
7 5 11(c)
670
-
12,009
(834)
- (1,576)
(156)
-
Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense
9,626
133
73 (12,081)
15
(501)
(48)
Income (loss) for the year
$
9,125 $ (12,129)
Other comprehensive (loss) income Income (loss) for the year
Items subject to reclassification into statement of loss:
Reclassification of foreign currency translation upon disposal of subsidiaries
Foreign currency translation adjustment
9,125 (12,129)
5
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year Comprehensive income (loss) for the year
(2,013)
130 (1,883)
- 2,057 2,057
$
7,242 $
(10,072)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands)
$
0.01 $ 658,057
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
(0.02) 616,941
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Expressed in thousands of United States dollars
Number of shares Share capitalContributedAccumulated other
(000s)
surplus comprehensive income (loss)
Deficit
TotalBalance at December 31, 2019
Shares issued on units private placement
Share issue costs
Shares issued on exercise of options Fair value of warrants
Share-based compensation Net loss
70,295 $
7,673
$
1,577 $
(73,491) $ 6,054
17,453 - - - 17,453
- 1,430 - - - -
(885) - - - (885)
Other comprehensive income Balance at December 31, 2020
399 - - - -(167) - - 232
3,494 - - 3,494
634 - - 634
- - 11,634 - (376) 345 - -
- 2,057
(12,129)
(12,129)
Shares issued on exercise of options Transfer of option value Share-based compensation Net income
$
3,634 $ - - - - (1,883)
(85,620) $ - - - 9,125 -
-
2,057 16,910
- - - -
621 -
345
9,125
Other comprehensive loss Balance at December 31, 2021
(1,883)
659,309
$
88,259
$
11,603
$
1,751 $
(76,495) $
25,118
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
