Mako Mining : YE 2021 MD&A

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021

(Expressed in United States dollars)

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand Mako Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Mako"), the operations, financial position, and current and future business environment. This MD&A is intended to supplement and complement Mako's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards ("IFRS").

Additional information regarding Mako, including the risks related to the business and those that are reasonably likely to affect Mako's financial statements in the future, is contained in the continuous disclosure materials, including the most recent audited consolidated financial statements and Management Information Circular, which is available on the Company's website at www.makominingcorp.com and under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

This MD&A has been prepared as of April 14, 2022. All amounts are expressed in United States (US) dollars, unless otherwise stated.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Mako Mining Corp. was incorporated on April 1, 2004 under the laws of the Yukon Territory and continued into British Columbia under the British Columbia Corporations Act. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "MKO". The Company's principal business activities are the production of gold and the exploration of its mineral interests in Nicaragua.

The Company's main asset is the San Albino gold deposit, located within the San Albino-Murra Property, located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua ("San Albino"). It was a historical small-scale underground gold producer, commencing production in the early 1900's and operating on and off until approximately 1940. Mako's management brought the San Albino mine into commercial production on July 1, 2021.

The projected free cash flow from the San Albino Mine is anticipated to fund exploration on Mako's prospective 188 square kilometer ("km") land package in Nicaragua.

In March 2019, the Company ceased mining activities and processed the remaining ounces ("oz.") on the leach pad during 2019 at La Trinidad mine, located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. All of the mining and process plant equipment was moved to the United States and sold, with the exception of the laboratory equipment, which was moved to Nicaragua.

On March 31, 2021, the Company completed the transaction with GR Silver Mining Ltd ("GR Silver") pursuant to which GR Silver acquired 100% of the common shares of Mako's wholly-owned subsidiary, Marlin Gold Mining Ltd ("Marlin"), from the Company. Refer to section "GR Silver Mining Ltd".

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, MAJOR ACTIVITIES AND SIGNIFICANT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

● Revenues of $16.6 million and $30.9 million for the three and for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021" and "YTD Q4 2021"), respectively.

● Sales of 9,588 ounces ("oz.") and 20,455oz. of gold in Q4 2021 and YTD Q4 2021, respectively, from the San Albino Mine.

● Net income of $3.2 million and $9.1 million for Q4 2021 and YTD Q4 2021, respectively.

● Production of 9,669 oz. and 20,612 oz of gold at the San Albino Mine for Q4 2021 and YTD Q4 2021, respectively.

● Ore stockpile containing an estimated 11,998 oz. of gold at the San Albino Mine as at December 31, 2021.

● Cash was $1.9 million at December 31, 2021.

● On October 4, 2021, the Company announced that the Wexford Loan had been extended. The extension is from August 20, 2022 to February 21, 2023 (the "Fourth Waiver"). No fees, or other additional compensation, was provided to the Lenders for this six-month extension, however, interest does continue to accrue with this extension.

● On October 12, 2021, the Company reported its third quarter 2021 production results from its San Albino gold mine in northern Nicaragua. This was the first full quarter of production results since declaring commercial production on July 1, 2021.

● On October 13, 2021, the Company announced that the TSX-V had accepted its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to an aggregate of 33.0 million common shares of the Company, representing 5% of the 659.3 million common shares issued and outstanding on the date hereof.

● On October 19, 2021, the Company commenced a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") whereby the Company intends to purchase up to a maximum of 33.0 million common shares in the capital of the Company. All common shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be subsequently cancelled. Purchases under the NCIB will end no later than October 18, 2022.

● On November 3, 2021, 0.8 million options with an exercise price of $0.37 were forfeited.

● On November 24, 2021, a $2 million principal repayment was made on the Wexford Loan.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021:

● On January 16, 2022, 35.5 million share purchase warrants, exercisable at C$0.60 per warrant and 1.5 million broker warrants, exercisable at C$0.40 per warrant expired unexercised.

● On January 31, 2022, the Company granted 1.5 million restricted share units ("RSU") to senior executives and granted 1.3 million deferred share units ("DSU") to the Company's directors. Each RSU will vest 50% on the first anniversary of the grant date (being January 31, 2023), 25% on the second anniversary of the grant date (being January 31, 2024) and 25% on December 1, 2024. Each RSU is exercisable into one common share entitling the holder to receive the common share for no additional consideration. Each DSU will vest on the director's termination of service and is exercisable into one common share entitling the holder to receive the common share for no additional consideration or receive the cash equivalent or a combination thereof.

● On February 1, 2022, 0.3 million options, exercisable at C$0.67 per option expired unexercised.

● On February 18, 2022 and March 18, 2022, the Company completed the purchase of 0.5 million and 0.5 million common shares of the Company, respectively for total consideration of $0.3 million (C$0.4 million).

● On March 9, 2022, the Company granted 0.7 million options to an employee exercisable at C$0.37 per option. The options vest as to 25% immediately, and 25% on each of the next 3 anniversaries, and expire on March 9, 2027.

● Four monthly repayment installments totaling $1.5 million were made on the Sailfish Loan.

● Principal repayments of $2.5 million were made on the Wexford Loan.

COVID-19 ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic related to COVID-19. The current and expected impacts on global commerce are anticipated to be far reaching. To date there has been volatility in stock, commodity and foreign exchange markets and the global movement of people and some goods has become restricted. While the Company continues to operate its business there is significant ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the extent and duration of the impacts that it may have on future production, future cash flows in 2022, estimates regarding deferred income taxes and valuation allowances and on global financial markets. The impact of COVID-19 on the global economic environment, and the local jurisdictions in which the Company operates, could result in changes to the way the Company runs its mine. These changes could result in revenues or costs being different from the Company's expectations. This impact could be material. The impact of COVID-19 on the Company has been the delay in the commencement of production, supply chain issues that have made supplies and spare parts have caused shortages and the enhancement of health and safety protocols.

The Company continues its enhanced COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including social distancing, mask wearing, and preventative communication campaigns, while working closely with local communities, the respective health authorities, employees and contractors to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Financial Performance (in $000's)

Three months ended December 31, 2021

Year endedYear endedDecember 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Change

Revenue

$

Income (loss) for the period

Operating cash inflows (outflow) before changes in non-cash working capital

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

16,646 $ 3,183 7,007 7,353

30,934 $ 9,125 4,053 137

1,398 $ 29,536

(12,129) 21,254

(9,736) 13,789

(9,127) 9,264

As at As atFinancial Condition (in $000's)

Change

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents Working capital deficit (i) Total assets

1,944

Equi ty

(77) 54,122 25,118

2,633 (689) (13,169) 13,092 49,429 4,693 16,910 8,208

(i) Working capital calculated as current assets less current liabilities.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

San Albino Property, Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua

The Company holds 100% of four mineral concessions in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua for a total land package of approximately 18,817 hectares (188 km2). The San Albino gold deposit, located within the San Albino-Murra Property, is the Company's new mine located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. It was a historical small-scale underground gold producer, commencing production in the early 1900's and operating on and off until approximately 1940.

On August 24, 2020, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Environmental and Natural Resources ("MARENA") has amended the environmental permit granted to the Company in 2017 (see press release dated September 12, 2017) to allow for the processing of up to 1,000 tpd at the San Albino-Murra Property. The amendment is initially effective for a period of five years and can be renewed indefinitely so long as the Company complies with the conditions set forth by MARENA. All other provisions contained in the environmental permit granted in 2017 remain in force and are fully applicable apart from the increased throughput from 500 tpd to 1,000 tpd; total capacity of the two mills on site is 1,000 tpd.

Pre-development work commenced in May 2019 at the San Albino Property, the objective of achieving a thorough understanding of the geology of the area and affirming the continuity and grade of the "in-pit" resources.

On October 19, 2020, the Company reported the results of an updated mineral resource estimate (Technical Report and

Estimate of Mineral Resources for The San Albino Project, Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua), which confirmed San Albino's rank among the highest-grade open pit gold projects in the world. In addition, Mine Development Associates, A division of

RESPEC ("MDA"), led by Principal Geologist Steve Ristorcelli, has conservatively reflected the selective open pit mining methods presently being utilized at San Albino, such that management has confidence that the fully diluted open pit grade of 9.54g/t gold ("Au") in the Measured and Indicated categories can be met or exceeded when mined.

On February 1, 2021, the crushing circuit, grinding circuit and gravity circuit were operational at San Albino. Gravity concentrates were being produced, and a small amount of gold had been recovered. The carbon-in-leach ("CIL") tankswere full, cyanide and other consumables were being delivered to site, and gold was being extracted from the CIL circuit to supplement the gold being recovered from the gravity circuit.

Subsequently, on July 13, 2021 the Company provided pre-commercial production operating results for May and June 2021 and declared commercial production effective July 1, 2021; the table below shows the main variables used by management to measure operating performance of the mine: throughput, grade, recovery metal production and cost.

Three months ended Three months ended Year ended Year ended Operating data December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 (2) December 31, 2020 Tonnes Mined 44,160 - 95,370 - Tonnes Milled 38,313 - 71,754 - Availability 82% - 83% - Avg Tonnes per day 507 - 936 - Gold sold (ounces) 9,588 - 17,868 - Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) - - Cash Cost ($/oz sold)(1) - - Total Cash Cost ($/oz sold)(1) - - AISC ($/oz sold)(1) - - EBITDA (in $000's)(1) - - Adjusted EBITDA (in $000's)(1) - - $ $ $ $ $ $

1,736 $ 1,738

589 $ 688

670 $ 770

831 $ 914

7,269 $ 12,356

8,915 $ 15,613

(1) (2)

Refer to Non-IFRS Measures

For the period from commercial production, July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

On the exploration front, there are four active exploration drill rigs at the San Albino deposit, and one in the Las Conchitas area. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, 2,794 meters ("m") were drilled in the Las Conchitas Area and 4,800 m in the San Albino Deposit. Available results have been news released.

Las Conchitas Area

Las Conchitas is situated between two past-producers, the San Albino Mine and the El Golfo Mine. It lies only 2 km south of the mine site for the San Albino Property.

As with the San Albino deposit, the conceptual model for the Las Conchitas mineralization consists of multiple parallel quartz veins that dip gently to the northwest, associated with extensive shear and fault systems which represent possible feeders for mineralized fluids and a favourable environment for precious metal deposition. These characteristics are consistent with the model for orogenic gold-bearing veins, which can extend to depths in excess of a km. Drilling at Las Conchitas has confirmed down-dip continuity of highly mineralized zones identified by trenching; as demonstrated by results of drilling reported on August 18, 2021; Gold mineralization is not restricted solely to quartz veins, but also occurs in the host rock (phyllite/schist) containing quartz veinlets.

Considerable progress has been made on resource definition drilling at Las Conchitas. Since 2019, 83,389 m have been drilled on the property as of March 31, 2022. On March 17, 2022 the Company reported positive drill results from Las Conchitas-South, highlighting that it had intersected 138.29 g/t Au over 1.3 m estimated true width. Details of this and other intercepts can be found in the respective press releases. The Company's goal is to produce a maiden resource at Las Conchitas in 2023.