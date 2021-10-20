Log in
    MLAC   KYG5859B1178

MALACCA STRAITS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

(MLAC)
Malacca Straits Acquisition : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 20, 2021

MALACCA STRAITS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands 001-39383 N/A
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)

Unit 601-2

St. George's Building

2 Ice House Street Central, Hong Kong

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +85221060888

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which
Registered
Units, each consisting of one Class A Ordinary Share and one-half of one Redeemable Warrant MLACU The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share
MLAC
The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A Ordinary Share for $11.50 per share MLACW The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Note"), dated October 20, 2021, in the amount of up to $300,000 to Malacca Straits Management Company Limited. The proceeds of the Note will be used for costs in connection with the Company's initial business combination (the "Business Combination") and as general working capital.

The Note is non-interest bearing and payable (subject to the waiver against trust provisions) on the earlier of (i) the date on which the Business Combination is consummated and (ii) the date of the liquidation of the Company.

A copy of the Note is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The disclosures set forth in this Item 2.03 are intended to be summaries only and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Note.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description
10.1 Promissory Note, dated October 20, 2021, issued by Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited to Malacca Straits Management Company Limited
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MALACCA STRAITS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
By: /s/ Kenneth Ng
Name: Kenneth Ng
Title: Chief Executive Officer
(Principal Executive Officer)
Dated: October 20, 2021

2

Disclaimer

Malacca Straits Acquisition Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 20:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
