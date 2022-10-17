Advanced search
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MLAC, DCRD, IGAC, AVAC

10/17/2022 | 08:08am EDT
NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ: MLAC)'s merger with Indiev, Inc. If you are a Malacca Straits shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRD)'s merger with Hammerhead Resources Inc. If you are a Decarbonization Plus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IGAC)'s merger with PlayUp Limited. If you are an IG Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAC)'s merger with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. If you are an Avalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-mlac-dcrd-igac-avac-301650510.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


