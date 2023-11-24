Malakoff Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Malakoff Corporation Berhad reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was MYR 2,154.49 million compared to MYR 3,180.18 million a year ago. Net loss was MYR 85.62 million compared to net income of MYR 90.34 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was MYR 0.0224 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of MYR 0.0136 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was MYR 0.0224 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of MYR 0.0136 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was MYR 6,804.54 million compared to MYR 7,382.43 million a year ago. Net loss was MYR 480.04 million compared to net income of MYR 260.36 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was MYR 0.1079 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of MYR 0.0436 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was MYR 0.1079 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of MYR 0.0436 a year ago.