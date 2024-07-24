NEWS RELEASE
MALAKOFF INKS MOU WITH KOEN TO ADOPT BEST PRACTICES AND
NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR ENERGY GENERATION
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 24 July 2024: A wholly-owned subsidiary of Malakoff Corporation Berhad ("Malakoff"), Malakoff Power Berhad ("MPB"), has inked a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Korea South-East Power Company ("KOEN") to explore potential collaborations. This MoU aims to facilitate the exchange of information, experiences and best practices in the operation and maintenance of power plants, including supply chain management, site visits, technical workshops and training.
The MoU documents were exchanged by Malakoff's Senior Vice President of the Local Generation Division, Encik Mohd Kopli Yunus and KOEN's General Manager, Mr. Jung Chungho and witnessed by Department of Occupational Safety and Health ("DOSH") Selangor's Director Yang Berusaha ("Ybrs.") Ir. Ahmad Jailani Mansor, Malaysian Association of Engineers ("MAE") President Ybrs. Datuk Ir. Ts. Feroz Hanif Mohamed Ahmad and Malakoff's Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer ("MD & GCEO") Encik Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib, at the HRSG and Power Conference 2024, held at Four Points by Sheraton in Puchong yesterday.
Through this MoU, both parties can leverage each other's expertise. MPB offers extensive experience in the meticulous operation and maintenance of Malaysia's power plants, currently managing Malakoff's assets in Johor, Perak, and Penang. At the same time, KOEN excels in the development and operation of electric power resources, including power plants and related facilities. KOEN is an energy public corporation established during South Korea's power industry restructuring in April 2001, supplies about 10% of the country's electricity. Its facilities include coal, biomass, LNG-fired power plants, and renewable energy technologies.
Malakoff's MD & GCEO Encik Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib emphasised that this collaboration will enable the Malakoff Group to adopt new technologies, enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to the Nation's energy security.
"This collaboration will enable us to adopt best practices for managing and enhancing power plant assets, including adapting to the integration of Renewable Energy ("RE") into the grid and planning for biomass fuel use. As we aim to incorporate 5% biomass into our 2,100 MW Tanjung Bin Power Plant ("TBPP") in Johor by 2025, and ultimately achieve 15% by 2027, this expertise will be instrumental in achieving our goals. Additionally, it will support the greening of our power plants by promoting the reuse and recycling of coal ash and waste, such as applying patented technology related to bottom ash recycling, and facilitating the adoption of advanced clean technologies.
"I firmly believe that strategic collaboration like this will not only enable us to upgrade and enhance our plants' performance, but also reinforce our commitment to providing uninterrupted energy to the Nation. This partnership aligns with our ongoing efforts to elevate our operational standards and drive continuous improvement", added Encik Anwar.
Malakoff is Malaysia's largest Independent Power Producer ("IPP"), renowned for its extensive experience and expertise in delivering reliable energy generation to the Nation. Its TBPP and Tanjung Bin Energy Power Plant ("TBE") in Johor are among the first private thermal plants and rank as some of the largest IPPs in Southeast Asia. Additionally, Malakoff's combined-cycle gas turbine ("CCGT") plant, SEV Power Plant in Perak, is the second-largestIPP-owned CCGT plant in Malaysia. Through its business pillar, Malakoff Energy, the company remains a key player in the thermal power generation sector. This collaboration further reinforces the Group's commitment towards 'Enhancing Life, Enriching Communities'.
ABOUT MALAKOFF CORPORATION BERHAD
A sustainably-driven multinational energy generation and environmental solutions company, Malakoff is committed to enhancing lives and enriching communities. It is Malaysia's largest Independent Power Producer ("IPP") with a generating capacity of 6,953 MW through domestic thermal plants. The Group's Renewable Energy portfolio stands at 168 MW, mainly comprising large-scale solar, rooftop solar and small hydro projects. Through its subsidiary, Alam Flora Sdn Bhd, Malakoff is also one of the country's leading environmental services companies, managing waste volume of 4,386 tonnes per day.
Malakoff has established an international footprint of innovative solutions, notably through its power generation and water desalination ventures in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman.
Currently in its next transformational stage, Malakoff is driving change to realise the Nation's ambitions of carbon neutrality and a circular economy through its three core entities; Malakoff Green Solutions for renewables through solar, small hydro, biogas, biomass and carbon-free mobility infrastructure; Malakoff Environmental Solutions for solid waste management and public cleansing, infrastructure cleaning and waste solutions, integrated facility management, recycling, marine and hazardous waste solutions, water desalination and Waste-to-Energy projects; and Malakoff Energy for thermal power generation assets, operations and maintenance, electricity distribution and district cooling system.
In its pursuit of a cleaner and greener world, Malakoff is dedicated towards fostering collaboration, sharing of knowledge, and leveraging collective expertise to create a more sustainable and resilient future for all. For more information about Malakoff, please visit www.malakoff.com.my.
For further information, please contact:
Suriati Mohammad Mokhtar
Head, Group Communications & Branding
Malakoff Corporation Berhad
Mobile: +6012-226 5799
Email: suriati.mokhtar@malakoff.com.my
