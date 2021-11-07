Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Malath Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8020   SA000A0MJ2J4

MALATH COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8020)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/07/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 284,962 153,611 85.508 195,905 45.459
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 274,455 141,872 93.452 183,916 49.228
Net Incurred Claims -190,107 -156,343 21.596 -159,877 18.908
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 2,390 2,491 -4.054 2,946 -18.873
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) -40,263 -8,773 358.942 -17,761 126.693
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 4,740 7,761 -38.925 4,982 -4.857
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat -33,425 1,304 - -8,599 288.707
Total Comprehensive Income -34,539 522 - -12,313 180.508
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 771,197 617,021 24.987
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 717,238 545,088 31.582
Net Incurred Claims -482,525 -429,028 12.469
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 8,748 7,194 21.601
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) -63,581 -7,487 749.218
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 12,843 14,709 -12.686
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat -41,320 10,620 -
Total Comprehensive Income -49,113 4,290 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 418,943 464,759 -9.858
Profit (Loss) per Share -1.02 0.01
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses Capital Percentage %
-85,801 500,000 -17.16
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for booking a loss (before Zakat) during the current quarter compared to profits in the same quarter of the previous year is due to:

1) An increase in net claims incurred by 21.60%, mainly due to the increase in net claims incurred for Motor by 80.88% in the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year and increasing the technical reserves for Motor in particular.

2) Increase in policy acquisition costs and other underwriting costs

3) Decrease in investment income by 30.45%.

4) Other income decreased by 99%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for increase the net loss before zakat compared to the previous quarter is due to:

1) Increase in gross paid claims by 8.10%, and increase the net incurred claims by 18.91% , mainly in Motor by 32%.

2) Investment income decreases by 10% and other income decreases by 99% .

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for recording loss (before zakat) for the current period as compared with profits for the similar period of the previous year is:

1) Gross claims paid increased by 23.74%.

2) Net claims incurred increased by 12.47%, due to an increase in Motor and Medical by 15% and 11%, respectively.

3) An increase in the expenses of doubtful debts and other underwriting expenses.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period. These changes have been made to better reflect the balances and transactions in the condensed interim financial information of the Company. The Company asserts that there is no financial impact of these re-classifications on Net Results From Insurance Operations and Net Income.
Additional Information Total shareholders' equity (there is no minority rights) as on SEP 30, 2021 amounted to 418,943 thousand riyals compared to 468,056 thousand riyals at the beginning of the year, with a decrease of (10.49) %, thus bringing the book value of the share to 8.38 riyals.

We would like to draw attention to the fact that the earnings per share for the third quarter 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 shown above has been calculated by dividing the net profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders (after zakat), with loss in the second quarter of 2021 (For the Nine-month period ended 30 SEP 2021) Value (51,053) thousand riyals, against a net profit of 720 thousand riyals for the same period last year, on the weighted average number of existing ordinary shares of 50,000.

The zakat expense charged for the current period a is 9,733 thousand riyals, and the zakat expense charged for the same period of the previous year was 9,900 thousand riyals.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Malath Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MALATH COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
02:08aMalath Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period..
PU
01:38aاعلان شركة ملا&..
PU
09/20MALATH COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY : 8020) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/12Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
04/29Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Appoints Ibrahim Ahmed Albassam & Co. and Alazem, ..
CI
03/17Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/17Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Announces Resignation of Salman Bin Nasser Al-Hawa..
CI
2020Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter End..
CI
2020Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
2020Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 799 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2020 7,55 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
Net cash 2020 560 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2020 160x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 408 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart MALATH COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Malath Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALATH COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,15 SAR
Average target price 19,00 SAR
Spread / Average Target -32,5%
Managers and Directors
Fawaz bin Abdulrahman Al-Hijji Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ammar Fawaz Al-Sayrafi Chief Financial Officer
Mamdouh bin Saud Al-Sharhan Chairman
Khaled Mustafa Aref General Manager-IT
Bassem bin Abdullah Al-Salloum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALATH COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY16.90%375
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.55.73%50 423
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.70%39 263
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.68%36 067
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.58%33 587
SAMPO OYJ30.17%28 747