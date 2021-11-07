Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The reason for booking a loss (before Zakat) during the current quarter compared to profits in the same quarter of the previous year is due to: 1) An increase in net claims incurred by 21.60%, mainly due to the increase in net claims incurred for Motor by 80.88% in the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year and increasing the technical reserves for Motor in particular. 2) Increase in policy acquisition costs and other underwriting costs 3) Decrease in investment income by 30.45%. 4) Other income decreased by 99%.