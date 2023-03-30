Malayan Banking : Maybank and American Express Introduce New Benefits-Packed Explorer Business Platinum Card for Businesses

30 March 2023 5-min read

Maybank in collaboration with American Express has launched the American Express Explorer Business Platinum CardTM catered for small businesses, business banking and corporate customers to help them better manage their cash flow, while rewarding them for their spending. The American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card (Explorer Card) simplifies business expense management and is well-positioned to become the preferred payment tool for various types of expenditures, especially for travel - with a host of rewards for both local and overseas spending. With the growth in digital payments, the Explorer Card also provides more convenience for businesses.

From left to right: B Ravintharan A/L K Balakrishnan, Senior Executive Vice President and Head, Cards Maybank; Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan, Head, Community Financial Services Maybank, Malaysia; Dato' John Chong Eng Chuan, Group CEO, Community Financial Services Maybank; Divya Jain, American Express, VP & GM, Global Network Services, Asia & South Pacific; Jasline Choo, American Express, Director, Business Development, Global Network Services, Asia & South Pacific and Md Gharif Bin Talib, Executive Vice President, Head, Cards Malaysia Maybank presents the American Express Explorer Business Platinum CardTM.

Dato' John Chong, Group CEO, Community Financial Services Maybank said "As one of the largest and leading financial institution in the region, Maybank has always been at the forefront of the digital sphere, bringing to the market numerous innovative solutions, while constantly offering upgraded products and services to cater to the evolving needs of its customers. With the cashless trend accelerating amid economic growth, the American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card supports our M25+ aspiration by offering a customer-centric and lifestyle-improving card."

Key card benefits and rewards include:

Earn American Express Membership Rewards® points which never expire:

Local Spend: RM5 = 5 points, Overseas Spend: RM5 = 10 points

Extra 10,000 points for the first card transaction

Extra 40,000 points for the first airline ticket purchase

Extra 110% points on local spend of RM60,000 and above per year

Enhanced Travel Privileges

Complimentary 6X Priority Pass™ airport lounge access per year. Recharge at over 1,300 airport lounges across 148 countries

Up to RM1 million complimentary travel accident protection

Up to 30% OFF on select hotel bookings made at Booking.com through the American Express benefits platform.

Up to 10% OFF on the car price element of a car rental booking at Rentalcars.com

20% OFF Fastrack VIP services for airport arrivals, departures, and gate-to-gate connections at selected airports worldwide.

Complimentary Global Assist service is available all day should you run into a legal or medical emergency while traveling more than 150 km from home for up to 90 days.

Sign up for your complimentary Tablet Plus membership and receive VIP perks and privileges at over a thousand of the world's most exciting hotels when you book with Tablet Hotels.

Concierge services dedicated to your needs, from flowers, champagne, and gift delivery to conference planning

Extra Business Flexibility

Up to 50 days Interest-free period

0% EzyPay installment plan up to 36 months

Sign up for Auto PayBills today to avoid late payment on your company's bills.

"As the market leader in cards coupled with a strong passion to offer innovative and best in class products, we are continuously looking for new value-added offerings for our customers and at the same time confident that it will facilitate to further drive credit and charge card spending in 2023," added Dato' John.

Ms Divya Jain, American Express Vice President, Global Network Services, Asia & South Pacific said, "Maybank and American Express are introducing a dedicated travel credit card to support businesses' growth ambitions and help them overcome their challenges. The new product is part of our overall strategy to continue working with our valued partners like Maybank, who is a strategic fit for the American Express network to further grow attractive portfolios and drive more volume."

To celebrate the launch of the American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card, the first 3 years' annual fee will be waived in addition to the exciting card value proposition.

For more details about the American Express Explorer Business Platinum Card, please visit www.maybank2u.com.my. Terms and conditions apply.