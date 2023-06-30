Maybank has appointed Datuk Hamzah Bachee as its Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO) and member of Group Executive Committee, effective 1 July 2023. Datuk Hamzah will be responsible to strategise, lead and enforce an effective enterprise-wide risk management practice that appropriately identifies, manages and mitigates risks to achieve the strategic and business objectives of Maybank Group. He will report to the Group President & CEO (GPCEO) of Maybank.

Datuk Hamzah will succeed Mr Gilbert Kohnke who will take on the role of Advisor and Executive Coach and retire from Maybank Group effective 1 November 2023, after an impressive career with Maybank spanning six years.

With a banking career that spans more than 30 years, including his current role as the Deputy Group Chief Risk Officer, Datuk Hamzah's specialisations in Business Segment and Risk Management will ensure that the Bank continues to drive business growth responsibly across the Group by spearheading the enforcement of a strong risk-awareness culture and sound asset quality management practices. He is currently responsible for Group Risk's International/Overseas Units Transformation Initiative.

With Datuk Hamzah's appointment as GCRO, Maybank has also appointed En. Mohamed Rezwan as Deputy GCRO, effective 1 July 2023, where he will report to the GCRO. En. Rezwan will be responsible for the Group's functions of Market Risk, Risk Research and ESG, and Maybank's overseas commercial bank branches and subsidiaries.

GPCEO of Maybank, Dato' Khairussaleh Ramli said that these appointments demonstrate the effectiveness of Maybank's internal succession planning and are in line with the Bank's talent management policy to strengthen and intensify its internal capacity building.

"Datuk Hamzah's understanding on new and emerging global trends will enhance Maybank's resilience and strengthen its banking footprint in this region. He started his career with Maybank and we believe his role in driving effective enterprise-wide risk management will be vital for us moving forward as we continue to deliver on our M25+ strategy aspirations," he added.

Meanwhile, Dato' Khairussaleh added that the Maybank Group would like to thank Mr Gilbert for his immense contributions, service and commitment over the years in shaping a high-performing organisation in this region.

"Through his leadership, dedication, commitment and foresight in the evolution of the Maybank Group Risk function, his team has not only proven itself as an essential partner across every sector in the Bank, but also contributed towards the differentiation of Maybank against our competitors as a trusted brand for our customers."