Malayan Banking : Maybank introduces ‘Kill Switch' as part of online security enhancement and ongoing efforts to combat online scams

30 January 2023 6-min read

Maybank has recently introduced the 'Kill Switch' feature via Maybank2u (M2U) web and the MAE app on 28 January 2023 as part of its ongoing efforts to further enhance online security as well as combat online scams by allowing customers to immediately deactivate their M2U access with just a simple click of a button should they notice something peculiar or believe that they have been scammed.

This is done through the enhancement of its existing security features in M2U that are already in place as the Bank progressively rolls out more measures that can help customers minimise their losses.

Maybank remains supportive of Bank Negara Malaysia's five key measures to combat scam and confirms that the Bank is currently on track. This is seen through the various initiatives, including the rolling out a dedicated hotline where customers can report fraudulent activities, the migration from SMS TAC to Secure2u (S2U) on MAE, binding S2U usage to only one device, as well as the introduction of a 12-hour activation period for new S2U registrations on MAE which helps to prevent unauthorised transaction approvals.

Maybank had first introduced Secure2u in April 2017 as a more secure authentication method, and will fully enforce Secure2u to be approved on the MAE app for all online activities or transactions relating to account opening, fund transfers and payments as well as changes to personal information and account settings by June 2023.

Dato' John Chong, Group CEO, Community Financial Services said that in line with our M25+ strategic thrusts, to intensify customer centricity as well as accelerate digitalisation and technological modernisation, the Bank has always been committed to ensure the safety and security of its customers when banking online and this is evident by the frequent upgrading and enhancement to its systems. With the introduction of the 'Kill Switch' feature, customers can now take charge and proactively protect their funds against any untoward incidences as well as lessen the amount of losses before investigations by the Bank and relevant authorities are concluded.

The 'Kill Switch' can be activated via Maybank2u web or MAE app and once enabled, customers will be automatically logged out of all active online sessions on the MAE app as well as M2U app and web. For security reasons, during the deactivation period, customers will not be able to log into M2U and reactivation can only be done after successful verification via the branch or the Maybank Group Customer Care. This will also prevent scammers or any unauthorised parties from accessing M2U or the MAE app causing further outflow of funds.

Customers are still able to withdraw cash from ATMs and make purchases using their Maybank debit or credit cards. However, cardless and contactless cash withdrawals will not be available during this time as this requires customers to log in to Maybank2u.

Dato' John said that as the number of online scams seem to still be on the rise, we need to acknowledge that scam prevention is everyone's responsibility and together we must aspire to eradicate it. Banks can only endeavor to introduce various advanced security measures to prevent and reduce online fraud, however it is still up to the public and customers to play their role in continuously protecting themselves by ensuring their personal banking details are kept safe and never shared with a third party, either knowingly or unknowingly.

"Simple best practices such as reminding and educating family members and friends on the importance of being vigilant, to simply not clicking on any unknown or foreign link goes a very long way. Lastly, if something seems too good to be true, then it most probably is a scam," added Dato' John.

Maybank has always been a strong advocate in driving scam awareness campaigns and continues to update the public on all its banking and non-banking platforms, including social media, in-app notifications, e-direct mailers and branch activations. In addition, Maybank's scam awareness music video entitled 'Macam Yes, Maybe Not' had garnered over 8.8 million YouTube views since its launch.

For more information on the "Kill Switch" new feature, kindly visit maybank.my/Kill-Switch

To find out more on how to protect yourself against scams, please visit https://maybank.my/SecurityAwareness or follow Maybanks' official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page. Alternatively, if you suspect that you have been scammed, immediately call Maybank's 24-hours Fraud hotline at 03-5891 4744; or the National Scam Response Centre at 997 (8am-8pm daily).