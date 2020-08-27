Malayan Banking : Maybank's Second-Quarter Net Profit Plunged 51% on Sharp Rise in Provisioning

By Chester Tay



Malayan Banking Bhd.'s second-quarter net profit slid sharply from a year earlier as allowances for impairment losses more than quadrupled.

Net profit plunged 51% to 941.7 million ringgit ($225.9 million), while net interest income fell 6.9% to MYR2.70 billion, the bank said Thursday.

Maybank's allowances for impairment losses rose sharply to MYR1.74 billion from MYR391.6 million.

For the first half, net profit at Malaysia's largest lender by asset size fell 20% to MYR2.99 billion, while net interest income declined 4.1% to MYR5.61 billion.

Moving forward, Maybank says its loan loss provisioning is expected to remain elevated, while net interest margin is expected to be compressed given significant interest-rate cuts in 2020.

The lender lowered its 2020 return on equity target to 7.5% from 10%-11% due to the weakening outlook arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

