MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Malayan Banking    MAYBANK   MYL1155OO000

MALAYAN BANKING

(MAYBANK)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malayan Banking : Maybank's Second-Quarter Net Profit Plunged 51% on Sharp Rise in Provisioning

08/27/2020 | 01:41am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malayan Banking Bhd.'s second-quarter net profit slid sharply from a year earlier as allowances for impairment losses more than quadrupled.

Net profit plunged 51% to 941.7 million ringgit ($225.9 million), while net interest income fell 6.9% to MYR2.70 billion, the bank said Thursday.

Maybank's allowances for impairment losses rose sharply to MYR1.74 billion from MYR391.6 million.

For the first half, net profit at Malaysia's largest lender by asset size fell 20% to MYR2.99 billion, while net interest income declined 4.1% to MYR5.61 billion.

Moving forward, Maybank says its loan loss provisioning is expected to remain elevated, while net interest margin is expected to be compressed given significant interest-rate cuts in 2020.

The lender lowered its 2020 return on equity target to 7.5% from 10%-11% due to the weakening outlook arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 24 412 M 5 856 M 5 856 M
Net income 2020 6 306 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 5,28%
Capitalization 83 861 M 20 120 M 20 115 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart MALAYAN BANKING
Duration : Period :
Malayan Banking Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALAYAN BANKING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,58 MYR
Last Close Price 7,46 MYR
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Farid bin Alias Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohaiyani binti Shamsudin Chairman
Kah Cho Hon Group Chief Operations Officer
Amirul Feisal bin Zahir Group Chief Financial Officer
M. S. Amar Suresh bin Abdullah Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYAN BANKING-13.66%20 120
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.91%306 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.83%246 643
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.43%225 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.86%187 603
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.93%135 222
