    MAYBANK   MYL1155OO000

MALAYAN BANKING

(MAYBANK)
Malayan Banking : Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional appoints ex-Maybank CFO Amirul Feisal to head fund

06/29/2021 | 01:23am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional said on Tuesday it has appointed the former chief financial officer of Malayan Banking (Maybank) Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir as managing director effective July 16.

Amirul Feisal, who resigned from Maybank on Monday, will take over from current Khazanah head Shahril Ridza Ridzuan who will be "departing to pursue his personal interests upon the expiry of his contract," Khazanah said in a statement.

Shahril Ridza was appointed in 2018 amid a shakeup at the fund after a new government led by Mahathir Mohamad took power.

Since 2019, Khazanah has restructured its portfolio into commercial and strategic holdings, which include ownership of national carrier Malaysia Airlines and highway operator PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

The fund has also sold its equity interest in several companies including Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, BDO Unibank Inc of the Philippines, London-based fashion retailer Farfetch, Indian tech firm Infosys Ltd and poultry company Charoen Pokphand Indonesia tbk.

Last year, Khazanah's profit dropped 60.6% as divestment gains fell sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has said it expects further challenges this year, with key sectors such as aviation and tourism not expected to recover until 2023.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 744 M 6 208 M 6 208 M
Net income 2021 7 780 M 1 876 M 1 876 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 6,21%
Capitalization 95 184 M 22 946 M 22 952 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 36,4%
Managers and Directors
Abdul Farid bin Alias Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Amirul Feisal bin Zahir Group Chief Financial Officer
Zamzamzairani bin Mohamad Isa Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
M. S. Amar Suresh bin Abdullah Group Chief Technology Officer
Kah Cho Hon Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYAN BANKING-3.78%22 507
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.23%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.12%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.76%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%202 066