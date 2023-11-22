By Ben Otto

Malayan Banking's quarterly profit rose 12% on the year as a better impairments picture offset lower net interest income.

Malaysia's largest lender said Wednesday that net profit in the third quarter rose to 2.36 billion ringgit ($507.2 million), helped by a drop in impairment losses on loans and a writeback of impairment losses on financial instruments.

Net interest income fell 8.5% on the year to MYR3.17 billion, marking a third straight quarter of year-over-year decline. Income from Islamic banking operations fell 6.0% to MYR1.88 billion.

Maybank reiterated that it targets a return on equity of 10.5% to 11% for the full year. It added that "notwithstanding the global challenges," it plans to pursue growth opportunities across its consumer and business segments in Southeast Asia.

