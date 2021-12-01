General Announcement::Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms Shirley Goh retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia ("PwC") in June 2020, having worked with PwC for 41 years out of which 24 years as a Partner. During her time in PwC, she was a long serving member of the Assurance Executive Team and was elected by the Partners to the Oversight Board in 2016 which she chaired for 4 years prior to her retirement in June 2020.

She has over 40 years of experience in audit and providing business advisory services to a diverse range of clients which include local enterprises and conglomerates as well as multinational companies in financial services, healthcare, property development, poultry farming, retail, services etc. She also worked with clients with overseas operations such as in China, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Apart from the above, she has also undertaken advisory assignments which include advising clients on Initial Public Offers (IPOs) on local and overseas Exchanges, fund raising exercises, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring exercises.