General Announcement::Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

12/01/2021 | 04:51am EST
12/1/21, 5:06 PM

Announcement details

Change in Boardroom

MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD

Date of change

01 Dec 2021

Name

MISS SHIRLEY GOH

Age

62

Gender

Female

Nationality

Malaysia

Designation

Independent Director

Directorate

Independent and Non Executive

Type of change

Appointment

Qualifications

No

Qualifications

Major/Field of

Institute/University

Additional Information

Study

1

Professional Qualification

Accounting

Malaysian Institute of

Accountants

2

Professional Qualification

Accounting

Malaysian Institute of

Certified Public

Accountants

Working experience and occupation

Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)

Ms Shirley Goh retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia ("PwC") in June 2020, having worked with PwC for 41 years out of which 24 years as a Partner. During her time in PwC, she was a long serving member of the Assurance Executive Team and was elected by the Partners to the Oversight Board in 2016 which she chaired for 4 years prior to her retirement in June 2020.

She has over 40 years of experience in audit and providing business advisory services to a diverse range of clients which include local enterprises and conglomerates as well as multinational companies in financial services, healthcare, property development, poultry farming, retail, services etc. She also worked with clients with overseas operations such as in China, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Apart from the above, she has also undertaken advisory assignments which include advising clients on Initial Public Offers (IPOs) on local and overseas Exchanges, fund raising exercises, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring exercises.

  1. IJM Plantations Berhad
  2. UEM Edgenta Berhad

Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer

Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer

None

None

Details of any interest in the

None

securities of the listed issuer or

its subsidiaries

12/1/21, 5:06 PM

Announcement details

Announcement Info

Company Name

MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD

Stock Name

MAYBANK

Date Announced

01 Dec 2021

Category

Change in Boardroom

Reference Number

C03-01122021-00013

Disclaimer

Maybank - Malayan Banking Bhd published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 481 M 6 063 M 6 063 M
Net income 2021 7 807 M 1 857 M 1 857 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 7,04%
Capitalization 94 748 M 22 509 M 22 543 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 38,3%
