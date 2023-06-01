Advanced search
    AIRPORT   MYL5014OO005

MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS

(AIRPORT)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-31
6.930 MYR   +0.29%
06/01Malaysia Airports : AGM Slide Presentation
PU
05/30Malaysia Airports Turns Profitable in Q1
MT
05/30Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Malaysia Airports : AGM Slide Presentation

06/01/2023 | 10:33pm EDT
Malaysia Airports

24th Annual General Meeting

1 June 2023

Live from Sama-Sama Hotel

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (Malaysia Airports) that reflect management's current expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions in light of currently available information. These statements are based on various assumptions and made subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially and significantly from those discussed in the forward- looking statements. Such statements are not and should not be construed as a representation, warranty or undertaking as to the future performance or achievements of Malaysia Airports and Malaysia Airports assumes no obligation or responsibility to update any such statements.

No representation or warranty (either express or implied) is given by or on behalf of Malaysia Airports or its related corporations (including without limitation, their respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, partners, associates and advisers), as to the quality, accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained in this presentation, or that reasonable care has been taken in compiling or preparing the information.

No part of this presentation is intended to or construed as an offer, recommendation or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Malaysia Airports.

24th Annual General Meeting

2

Opening Remarks Statement of Confidentiality

3

Briefing on Online Poll Voting

Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn Bhd

4

Chairman's Welcome Statement

Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali

5

Disclaimer

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 02:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 712 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net income 2023 405 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net Debt 2023 2 657 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 11 563 M 2 508 M 2 508 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 136
Free-Float 76,2%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,93 MYR
Average target price 7,65 MYR
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iskandar Mizal bin Mahmood General Manager
Mohamed bin Rastam Shahrom Group Chief Financial Officer
Zainun Ali Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nor Azlina binti Mohammad Isa Head-Technical Services
Vijaykumar Dayinde Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS5.64%2 495
AENA S.M.E., S.A.24.64%23 372
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-21.82%16 308
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS13.50%14 942
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.12%8 915
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.8.97%8 379
