SEPANG - Malaysia Airports has appointed Gordon Andrew Stewart as the organisation's Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Airport Operations Malaysia effective 1 October 2023. He brings with him 33 years of experience in multiple industries including aviation, rail and information technology.

Prior to joining Malaysia Airports, Stewart was the Global Projects Director at DAA International, a global airports management, consulting and investment group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland that manages international airports across the world, including in Europe and the Middle East.

Malaysia Airports' Managing Director, Dato' Sri Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, says that Stewart brings with him significant experience both within the aviation sector and affiliated industries, "Gordon joins us at a pivotal juncture of our strategic growth journey, as we double down on bringing the operations of our core business to the next level. I am confident that he will assist in steering us towards innovative and sustainable operational excellence in our pursuit to be

an operator of world-class airports."

Stewart's experience includes serving as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at Maldives Airports Company Limited where he was responsible for steering the development and operations of Velana International Airport. He was also formerly with Bahrain Airport Company, British Airports Authority, First ScotRail, Bombardier Transportation, Compaq and IBM.

Stewart holds a Bachelor Degree of Engineering, Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering from University of Paisley, United Kingdom and a Master's Degree in Business Administration, Major in Strategy from University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom.