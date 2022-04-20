Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad
  News
  Summary
    AIRPORT   MYL5014OO005

MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD

(AIRPORT)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-19
6.740 MYR   -0.15%
04/20MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : 52% Increase In International Traffic In March Prior To Border Reopening
PU
04/19Malaysia Airports - 240 People Receive Shopping Voucher Donations in Preparation for the MyairportCares Ceria Aidilfitri Celebration Amounting to RM120,000
AQ
04/11Malaysia Airports - RTK-AG TESTS Can Be Done At Any Private Health Facilities In Malaysia Within 24 Hours Upon Arrival
AQ
Malaysia Airports Berhad : 52% Increase In International Traffic In March Prior To Border Reopening

04/20/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
SEPANG - Malaysia Airports' network of airports nationwide had recorded 52% increase in international traffic in March compared to the preceding month. The increase recorded by the 420,000 international passenger movements was due to the implementation of various Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programmes between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket and Phnom Penh as well as between Penang and Singapore.

KL International Airport (KUL) also welcomed a new international airline, Air India Express' (IX) on 28 March that serves a three-time weekly flight from Tiruchirappalli International Airport (TRZ) in Tamil Nadu, India. It is the only foreign carrier with a scheduled service between Tiruchirappalli and Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, partner airlines also continued to resume more international routes such as Malaysia Airlines (MH) and Malindo Air (OD) flying to Perth (PER) upon reopening of the Australian borders on 3 March. MH resumed flights to five cities in India in March as well, operating to New Delhi (DEL), Bangalore (BLR), Mumbai (BOM), Chennai (MAA) and Hyderabad (HYD).

Dato' Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, Managing Director of Malaysia Airports said, "We continue to be encouraged by the gradual increase in international passenger movements at our local airports with the reopening of borders on 1 April. Since then, we have been recording a daily average of 20,000 international movements. We are expecting a further increase to this number once Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) begins to receive international passengers this month. Prior to the pandemic, BKI was our 3rd busiest airport for international traffic with an average of 8,460 international passenger movements per day. "

Last month, the Group recorded a total of 5.31 million passenger movements with its local airports in Malaysia serving the majority of 57% or 3.03 million passengers. Its Turkish asset, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SAW) served a total of 2.29 million passengers with 1.15 million international and 1.14 million domestic passengers respectively. For Malaysia, the overall passenger movements increased by 19% in March from February. Its domestic passenger traffic movements also increased by 15% at 2.61 million passengers from the previous month.

With air travel on the rise, Malaysia Airports remains committed in providing a safe and seamless experience to all passengers who pass through our airports.

Disclaimer

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 764 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2021 -876 M -204 M -204 M
Net Debt 2021 4 195 M 979 M 979 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 11 183 M 2 609 M 2 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,72x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 693
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,74 MYR
Average target price 7,10 MYR
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohamed bin Rastam Shahrom Group Chief Financial Officer
Zambry Abd Kadir Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Yiang Ming Lee Chief Information Officer
Nor Azlina Binti Mohammad Isa Head-Technical Services
Azleen Ismail Chief Compliance & Risk Management Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD12.71%2 621
AENA S.M.E., S.A.7.96%24 312
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS29.52%15 364
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.9.23%15 114
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.09%7 724
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED2.47%7 618