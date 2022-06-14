Log in
    AIRPORT   MYL5014OO005

MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD

(AIRPORT)
Sabiha Gokcen operator seeks relief from Turkey in airport contract

06/14/2022 | 11:45am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The operator of Istanbul's second-largest airport Sabiha Gokcen is seeking relief from its current contract after the pandemic hit and is close to reaching a deal with the Turkish government, a top company official said.

ISG, the operator, is fully owned by Malaysia Airports Holdings and has a 20-year contract with the government to run Sabiha Gokcen airport until 2034. The contract was worth 1.93 billion euros ($2.01 billion).

"We are discussing with the government some forms of relief due to the pandemic," Mohammad Nazli Abdul Aziz, executive director of the operator, ISG, told Reuters.

"We have been getting a very good response and cooperation. And we're happy to note that the government takes care of our concern very well," he said in an interview.

ISG's discussions with the government's Presidency of Defence Industries revolve around securing benefits that other airports received to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the country's other airports operate under a different authority, which has already secured relief packages.

Possible relief may include an extension of the agreement, a revision in payments and a rebate, Abdul Aziz said.

"These are the same relief (packages) that have been accorded to other airports in Turkey during the pandemic. Every airport has a different agreement with the government," he said.

Abdul Aziz said the pandemic cut passengers to about half of its 35.5 million in 2019, but added that May numbers show it is finally back on track and recovering toward those levels this year.

Asked whether the Malaysian parent company is searching for a potential partner for ISG, Abdul Aziz said such an option is "always on the table" but not a top priority for now.

"Post pandemic, the industry will be restructuring. Definitely. It's not just happening to us, it's happening to everybody," he said.

($1 = 0.9597 euros)

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Alison Williams)

By Ceyda Caglayan and Ebru Tuncay


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD -3.32% 6.4 End-of-day quote.7.02%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 17.2741 Delayed Quote.29.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 212 M 729 M 729 M
Net income 2022 -158 M -35,9 M -35,9 M
Net Debt 2022 3 550 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2022 -74,5x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 10 652 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 136
Free-Float 77,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,40 MYR
Average target price 7,18 MYR
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iskandar Mizal bin Mahmood Managing Director & Director
Mohamed bin Rastam Shahrom Group Chief Financial Officer
Zambry Abd Kadir Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Yiang Ming Lee Chief Information Officer
Nor Azlina Binti Mohammad Isa Head-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD7.02%2 409
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-2.81%21 107
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.31%13 495
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS9.62%12 819
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.58%6 916
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-2.86%6 907