1Q24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
QUARTER-ON-QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
4Q23 | 1Q24
Asset Growth &
Quality
Deposits
Profitability
Capital &
Liquidity
Gross Financing
GIR
RM42.0 bil | RM42.9 bil
7.1% | 7.3%
Higher contributions from consumer (up by 0.8%),
Excluding Ihsan-i, GIR is lower at 6.3% in 1Q24,
corporate/commercial banking (up by 5.6%), and MIDF (up by 3.6%)
from 6.6% in the previous quarter
CASA Ratio
CASA Composition
7.0% | 7.6%
53:47 | 56:44
CASA Ratio Improved to 7.6%. Total deposits expanded by 0.6% to
Composition of CASA of corporate to retail improved to 56:44
RM47.9 bil
PBT
PAT
ROE
RM297.0 mil | RM105.9 mil
RM301.0 mil | RM78.0mil
5.2% | 3.2%
PBT of RM297.0 mil includes one-off gain on
PAT of RM301.0 mil includes one-off gain on
Annualised ROE for 2024 is 3.2%
acquisition of MIDF
acquisition of MIDF
CET1
LCR
19.9% | 19.5%
183.6% | 206.8%
Capital and liquidity position remained stable
LCR improved which is above the regulatory minimum requirement
1Q24 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT QoQ
4Q23
1Q24
Var
Revenue
698
893
195
Total Revenue increased by RM195mil mainly due to expansion of financing
portfolio.
1Q2023: 665
Higher net income in 4Q23 mainly due to one-off gain on acquisition of MIDF
Net Income
560
365
(195)
amounting to RM354mil.
1Q2023: 268
Higher in 1Q24 mainly contributed by higher fee income.
Other Operating Income (BAU)
3
41
38
1Q2023: 4
One-off gain on acquisition of MIDF in 4Q23
Other Operating Income (One-off gain
354
-
(354)
Marginal decrease in operating expenditure.
Operating Expenditure
(233)
(214)
18
1Q2023: (127)
Profitability
Profit before provision
327
151
(177)
(RM'mil)
(PBT before impairment)
1Q2023: 141
Increase in impairment, predominantly in the segment of consumer financing.
Impairment
(30)
(45)
(15)
1Q2023: (57)
Profit before taxation
297
106
(191)
1Q2023: 84
Higher PAT in 4Q23 mainly due to one-off gain on acquisition of MIDF amounting to
Profit after taxation & zakat
301
78
(223)
RM354mil.
1Q2023: 74
ROE (Post tax) *
3.2%
(2.1)
2023: 5.2%
ROA (Post tax) *
0.5%
(0.3)
2023: 0.8%
Gross Financing/Loans
42.9
0.9
Increase in financing mainly from Commercial & Corporate segment (RM0.7bil) and
Assets &
Consumer segment (RM0.2bil).
2023: 42.0
Liabilities
Growth in deposit is mainly contributed by growth in CASA (RM0.7bil) netted off
Customer Deposits
47.9
0.3
(RM'bil)
against a slowdown in Term Deposit (-RM0.4bil).
2023: 47.6
CET1
19.5%
(0.4)
Capital ratio decreased in line with increase in RWA due to Financing Growth.
Capital &
2023: 19.9%
Liquidity
LCR
206.8%
23.3
LCR well above regulatory minimum requirement.
2023: 183.6%
MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE VS ACTUAL 1Q24
Gross Fin
Growth
NPM
CIR
GIR
ROE
ACTUAL
1Q24
2.1%
2.1%
58.7%
7.1%
*6.3%
3.2%
TARGETS
FY24
8-9%
2%
≤55%
4-5%
4-5%
TARGETS
FY26
8-9%
2%
≤50%
4%
8%
*excluding Ihsan-i%
FLIGHT26 path towards 8% ROE
8.0%
5.2%5.2%
2.9% BAU
2022 ROE%
2023 ROE%
AGENDA
1Q24 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Rafe Haneef, GCEO
1Q24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Ramanathan Rajoo, GCFO
1Q24 P&L SUMMARY
Net Funded Income Improved in QoQ In Tandem With Financing Growth
More details
RM million
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
QoQ (%)
YoY (%)
on
Slide "1Q 2024 NET
Net Funded Income
264
203
324
59.4%
22.8%
OPERATING
INCOME"
Slide "1Q 2024 NET
Other Operating Income - BAU
4
3
41
>100%
>100%
OPERATING
INCOME"
Slide "1Q 2024 NET
Other Operating Income - One off gain
-
354
-
-100.0%
NA
OPERATING
INCOME"
Slide "1Q 2024 NET
Net Operating Income
268
560
365
-34.9%
36.0%
OPERATING
INCOME"
Slide "1Q 2024
Overhead Expenses
(127)
(233)
(214)
-7.9%
68.7%
OVERHEAD
EXPENSES"
Pre-provisioning Operating Profit
141
327
151
-54.0%
6.6%
Slide "1Q 2024 NET
Net Impairment Losses
(57)
(30)
(45)
48.9%
-21.4%
IMPAIRMENT
LOSSES"
Profit before Taxation and Zakat
84
297
106
-64.4%
25.5%
Profit After Taxation
74
301
78
-74.0%
5.7%
1Q24 NET OPERATING INCOME
Higher Net Funded Income in 1Q24 by RM121mil
QoQ 34.9%
560
3
365
354
41
324
203
4Q23
1Q24
Other Operating Income- BAU
Net Funded Income
Other Operating Income - One off gain
- Net funded income increased QoQ contributed mainly by financing growth.
- Other operating income recorded lower QoQ due to one-time gain amounting to RM354.4mil from the acquisition of MIDF in 4Q23.
Net Profit Margin (%)
3.3%
2.9%
2.1%
1.8%
FY21
FY22
FY23
1Q24
Other Operating Income (RM'mil)
QoQ 88.5%
357
414
41
45
(57)
(4)
4Q23
1Q24
Fees and others
Trading and FX
1Q24 OVERHEAD EXPENSES
CIR % stood at 58.72% in 1Q24
QoQ
RM million
1Q24
4Q23
1Q23
Var
Var (%)
(RM'mil)
Personnel expenses
125
123
80
2
1.8%
Establishment related expenses
51
62
40
(10)
(16.8%)
General administrative expenses
35
44
3
(9)
(20.7%)
Promotion and marketing related expenses
3
5
4
(2)
(32.0%)
TOTAL
214
233
127
(19)
(8.1%)
YoY
Var Var (%) (RM'mil)
- 55.8%
- 26.9%
- >100%
- (16.0%)
87
68.1%
Cost to Income Ratio (%)
• CIR% increased to 58.7% mainly due to the impact of
w/out one-off gain
one-off gain on acquisition of MIDF amounting to
68.6%
RM354.4mil which resulted in higher total income,
51.1%
58.7%
32.8%
42.8%
hence lower CIR in 2023.
FY21
FY22
FY23
1Q24
