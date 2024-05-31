1Q 2024

1Q24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

QUARTER-ON-QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

4Q23 | 1Q24

Asset Growth &

Quality

Deposits

Profitability

Capital &

Liquidity

Gross Financing

GIR

RM42.0 bil | RM42.9 bil

7.1% | 7.3%

Higher contributions from consumer (up by 0.8%),

Excluding Ihsan-i, GIR is lower at 6.3% in 1Q24,

corporate/commercial banking (up by 5.6%), and MIDF (up by 3.6%)

from 6.6% in the previous quarter

CASA Ratio

CASA Composition

7.0% | 7.6%

53:47 | 56:44

CASA Ratio Improved to 7.6%. Total deposits expanded by 0.6% to

Composition of CASA of corporate to retail improved to 56:44

RM47.9 bil

PBT

PAT

ROE

RM297.0 mil | RM105.9 mil

RM301.0 mil | RM78.0mil

5.2% | 3.2%

PBT of RM297.0 mil includes one-off gain on

PAT of RM301.0 mil includes one-off gain on

Annualised ROE for 2024 is 3.2%

acquisition of MIDF

acquisition of MIDF

CET1

LCR

19.9% | 19.5%

183.6% | 206.8%

Capital and liquidity position remained stable

LCR improved which is above the regulatory minimum requirement

1Q24 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT QoQ

4Q23

1Q24

Var

Revenue

698

893

195

Total Revenue increased by RM195mil mainly due to expansion of financing

portfolio.

1Q2023: 665

Higher net income in 4Q23 mainly due to one-off gain on acquisition of MIDF

Net Income

560

365

(195)

amounting to RM354mil.

1Q2023: 268

Higher in 1Q24 mainly contributed by higher fee income.

Other Operating Income (BAU)

3

41

38

1Q2023: 4

One-off gain on acquisition of MIDF in 4Q23

Other Operating Income (One-off gain

354

-

(354)

Marginal decrease in operating expenditure.

Operating Expenditure

(233)

(214)

18

1Q2023: (127)

Profitability

Profit before provision

327

151

(177)

(RM'mil)

(PBT before impairment)

1Q2023: 141

Increase in impairment, predominantly in the segment of consumer financing.

Impairment

(30)

(45)

(15)

1Q2023: (57)

Profit before taxation

297

106

(191)

1Q2023: 84

Higher PAT in 4Q23 mainly due to one-off gain on acquisition of MIDF amounting to

Profit after taxation & zakat

301

78

(223)

RM354mil.

1Q2023: 74

ROE (Post tax) *

3.2%

(2.1)

2023: 5.2%

ROA (Post tax) *

0.5%

(0.3)

2023: 0.8%

Gross Financing/Loans

42.9

0.9

Increase in financing mainly from Commercial & Corporate segment (RM0.7bil) and

Assets &

Consumer segment (RM0.2bil).

2023: 42.0

Liabilities

Growth in deposit is mainly contributed by growth in CASA (RM0.7bil) netted off

Customer Deposits

47.9

0.3

(RM'bil)

against a slowdown in Term Deposit (-RM0.4bil).

2023: 47.6

CET1

19.5%

(0.4)

Capital ratio decreased in line with increase in RWA due to Financing Growth.

Capital &

2023: 19.9%

Liquidity

LCR

206.8%

23.3

LCR well above regulatory minimum requirement.

2023: 183.6%

MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE VS ACTUAL 1Q24

Gross Fin

Growth

NPM

CIR

GIR

ROE

ACTUAL

1Q24

2.1%

2.1%

58.7%

7.1%

*6.3%

3.2%

TARGETS

FY24

8-9%

2%

≤55%

4-5%

4-5%

TARGETS

FY26

8-9%

2%

≤50%

4%

8%

*excluding Ihsan-i%

FLIGHT26 path towards 8% ROE

8.0%

5.2%5.2%

2.9% BAU

2022 ROE%

2023 ROE%

AGENDA

1Q24 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Rafe Haneef, GCEO

1Q24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Ramanathan Rajoo, GCFO

1Q24 P&L SUMMARY

Net Funded Income Improved in QoQ In Tandem With Financing Growth

More details

RM million

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

QoQ (%)

YoY (%)

on

Slide "1Q 2024 NET

Net Funded Income

264

203

324

59.4%

22.8%

OPERATING

INCOME"

Slide "1Q 2024 NET

Other Operating Income - BAU

4

3

41

>100%

>100%

OPERATING

INCOME"

Slide "1Q 2024 NET

Other Operating Income - One off gain

-

354

-

-100.0%

NA

OPERATING

INCOME"

Slide "1Q 2024 NET

Net Operating Income

268

560

365

-34.9%

36.0%

OPERATING

INCOME"

Slide "1Q 2024

Overhead Expenses

(127)

(233)

(214)

-7.9%

68.7%

OVERHEAD

EXPENSES"

Pre-provisioning Operating Profit

141

327

151

-54.0%

6.6%

Slide "1Q 2024 NET

Net Impairment Losses

(57)

(30)

(45)

48.9%

-21.4%

IMPAIRMENT

LOSSES"

Profit before Taxation and Zakat

84

297

106

-64.4%

25.5%

Profit After Taxation

74

301

78

-74.0%

5.7%

1Q24 NET OPERATING INCOME

Higher Net Funded Income in 1Q24 by RM121mil

QoQ 34.9%

560

3

365

354

41

324

203

4Q23

1Q24

Other Operating Income- BAU

Net Funded Income

Other Operating Income - One off gain

  • Net funded income increased QoQ contributed mainly by financing growth.
  • Other operating income recorded lower QoQ due to one-time gain amounting to RM354.4mil from the acquisition of MIDF in 4Q23.

Net Profit Margin (%)

3.3%

2.9%

2.1%

1.8%

FY21

FY22

FY23

1Q24

Other Operating Income (RM'mil)

QoQ 88.5%

357

414

41

45

(57)

(4)

4Q23

1Q24

Fees and others

Trading and FX

9

1Q24 OVERHEAD EXPENSES

CIR % stood at 58.72% in 1Q24

QoQ

RM million

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

Var

Var (%)

(RM'mil)

Personnel expenses

125

123

80

2

1.8%

Establishment related expenses

51

62

40

(10)

(16.8%)

General administrative expenses

35

44

3

(9)

(20.7%)

Promotion and marketing related expenses

3

5

4

(2)

(32.0%)

TOTAL

214

233

127

(19)

(8.1%)

YoY

Var Var (%) (RM'mil)

  1. 55.8%
  1. 26.9%
  1. >100%
  1. (16.0%)

87

68.1%

Cost to Income Ratio (%)

CIR% increased to 58.7% mainly due to the impact of

w/out one-off gain

one-off gain on acquisition of MIDF amounting to

68.6%

RM354.4mil which resulted in higher total income,

51.1%

58.7%

32.8%

42.8%

hence lower CIR in 2023.

FY21

FY22

FY23

1Q24

