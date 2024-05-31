Malaysia Building Society Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company is engaged in managing its conventional loans and advances. The Consumer Banking segment includes consumer financing such as property financing, personal financing, and wealth management services with individual customers in Malaysia. The Corporate Banking segment includes corporate financing, wholesale financing, contract financing and commercial property financing with business customers. The Global Market segment includes saving accounts, current accounts, term deposits, investment accounts, treasury activities, including money market, sukuk, derivatives and trading of capital market securities. The Investment segment includes operations of investment banking, asset management and all other related financial services of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF). Others segment includes rental, property development, intercompany financing, and operations at subsidiaries.

Sector Banks