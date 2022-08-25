Malaysia Building Society : 2Q22 presentation slides
2Q22 ANALYST BRIEFING
26 AUG 2022
AGENDA
SNAPSHOT OF 2Q22 PERFORMANCE
Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib (GCEO)
2Q22 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Ramanathan Rajoo (CFO)
MOVING FORWARD
Datuk Nor Azam M Taib (GCEO)
SNAPSHOT OF 2Q22 PERFORMANCE
Profitability
Financing
Asset Quality
Capital &
Liquidity
Registered a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM206mil during the quarter, higher than the previous quarter of RM79.2mil mainly due to lower impairment allowances. PBT for 1H22 of RM285mil is lower compared to RM644mil in 1H21
Net profit margin at 3.20% versus 3.27% in 1Q22 mainly contributed by OPR hike
CASA still low as % of total deposits, but on uptrend due to various campaigns undertaken
Gross loans and financing increased marginally to RM36.8bil from RM36.2bil (4Q21) mainly contributed by retail portfolios especially housing financing
Shifting our focus, which is predominantly retail and construction sector. This shift is showing results especially in corporate financing
GIR of 6.85% compared to 5.89% in 1Q22 due to deterioration in corporate
Exposure to construction sector which was badly affected during pandemic of 2020-2021. This has impacted our overall GIR, although retail financing GIR remains low
As MBSB evolves, financing portfolio will be realigned
Capital and liquidity position remained stable with CET1/Tier 1 Capital at 20.31%
Total Capital ratio at 24.79%
GROUP KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net Income
Operating Expenses
Profit Before Tax
532.8m
403.2m 387.5m 387.8m
2Q21 1Q22 2Q22
Net income (before impairment) in 2Q22 improved slightly as there is no modification loss
following the expiry of repayment assistance program.
150.0m 136.5m
99.9m
2Q21 1Q22 2Q22
Lower OPEX in 2Q22 as compared to previous quarter mainly contributed by reversal of provision on expenses which is no longer required.
206.0m
79.2m
2Q21 1Q22 2Q22
Recorded higher PBT in 2Q22 due to lower impairment allowances in current quarter.
The modification loss for 1Q22 amounts to RM9mil.
