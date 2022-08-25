Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Malaysia Building Society
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBSB   MYL1171OO007

MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY

(MBSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-24
0.5900 MYR   +1.72%
08/25MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY : 2Q22 presentation slides
PU
07/04Malaysia Building Society Names CEO
MT
06/30Malaysia Building Society Berhad Announces Re-Designation of Nor Azam Bin M. Taib as Group Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia Building Society : 2Q22 presentation slides

08/25/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2Q22 ANALYST BRIEFING

26 AUG 2022

AGENDA

SNAPSHOT OF 2Q22 PERFORMANCE

  • Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib (GCEO)

2Q22 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Ramanathan Rajoo (CFO)

MOVING FORWARD

  • Datuk Nor Azam M Taib (GCEO)

2

SNAPSHOT OF 2Q22 PERFORMANCE

Profitability

Financing

Asset Quality

Capital &

Liquidity

  • Registered a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM206mil during the quarter, higher than the previous quarter of RM79.2mil mainly due to lower impairment allowances. PBT for 1H22 of RM285mil is lower compared to RM644mil in 1H21
  • Net profit margin at 3.20% versus 3.27% in 1Q22 mainly contributed by OPR hike
  • CASA still low as % of total deposits, but on uptrend due to various campaigns undertaken
  • Gross loans and financing increased marginally to RM36.8bil from RM36.2bil (4Q21) mainly contributed by retail portfolios especially housing financing
  • Shifting our focus, which is predominantly retail and construction sector. This shift is showing results especially in corporate financing
  • GIR of 6.85% compared to 5.89% in 1Q22 due to deterioration in corporate
  • Exposure to construction sector which was badly affected during pandemic of 2020-2021. This has impacted our overall GIR, although retail financing GIR remains low
  • As MBSB evolves, financing portfolio will be realigned
  • Capital and liquidity position remained stable with CET1/Tier 1 Capital at 20.31%
  • Total Capital ratio at 24.79%

3

AGENDA

SNAPSHOT OF 2Q22 PERFORMANCE

  • Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib (GCEO)

2Q22 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Ramanathan Rajoo (CFO)

MOVING FORWARD

  • Datuk Nor Azam M Taib (GCEO)

4

GROUP KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

Operating Expenses

Profit Before Tax

532.8m

403.2m 387.5m 387.8m

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

Net income (before impairment) in 2Q22 improved slightly as there is no modification loss

following the expiry of repayment assistance program.

150.0m 136.5m

99.9m

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

Lower OPEX in 2Q22 as compared to previous quarter mainly contributed by reversal of provision on expenses which is no longer required.

206.0m

79.2m

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

Recorded higher PBT in 2Q22 due to lower impairment allowances in current quarter.

The modification loss for 1Q22 amounts to RM9mil.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MBSB - Malaysia Building Society Bhd published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 03:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY
08/25MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY : 2Q22 presentation slides
PU
07/04Malaysia Building Society Names CEO
MT
06/30Malaysia Building Society Berhad Announces Re-Designation of Nor Azam Bin M. Taib as Gr..
CI
06/30MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD : MBSB Appoints Datuk Nor Azam as Group CEO
PU
06/09Malaysia Building Society Berhad Announces the Retirement of Mr. Lim Tian Huat as Non I..
CI
06/09Malaysia Building Society Berhad Announces the Appointment of Encik Mohamad Abdul Halim..
CI
06/09Malaysia Building Society Berhad Announces the Retirement of Mr. Lim Tian Huat as Non I..
CI
06/09MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD : MBSB Announces Profit After Tax of RM438.71 Million for..
PU
05/27MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD : 1Q22 presentation slides
PU
05/27MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD : MBSB Records Net Profit of RM58.21 Million for First Qu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 646 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2022 624 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,78x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 4 231 M 946 M 946 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY
Duration : Period :
Malaysia Building Society Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,59 MYR
Average target price 0,72 MYR
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nor Azam bin Mohammad Taib President & Chief Executive Officer
Ramanathan Rajoo Chief Financial Officer
Azlan bin Mohammed Zainol Chairman
Amran Abdul Latip Chief Technology Officer
Khalizul bin Khalid Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY10.28%927
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 188
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.62%66 054
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-14.99%58 287
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.51%53 533
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.99%53 239