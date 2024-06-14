MEDIA RELEASE
For Immediate Release
FROM LEGACY TO FUTURE:
MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD IS NOW MBSB BERHAD
PETALING JAYA, 14 JUNE 2024 ─ Malaysia Building Society Berhad is now officially known as MBSB Berhad, effective 12 June 2024, following a resolution passed during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 6 June 2024.
For 70 years, Malaysia Building Society Berhad has been a vital contributor to Malaysia's financial services industry and economic development. The evolution from a building society into a financial holding company under the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 (IFSA) began in 2018 with the acquisition of Asian Finance Bank, which was later rebranded as MBSB Bank Berhad (MBSB Bank).
The company's journey of growth continued with the acquisition of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF) in October 2023 which further expanded its market reach, operating as an enlarged financial holding company under the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA), covering consumer, commercial, wholesale, and development financing.
Recognising these significant changes, the name 'Malaysia Building Society Berhad' no longer accurately reflects the company's current business landscape, scale, and ambition. The rebranding to MBSB Berhad not only aligns with our expanded scope and fit into contemporary market environment but also leverages the established goodwill and strong brand DNA built over the years. This strategic change embodies our commitment to innovation, growth, and market presence while honouring our legacy.
Group Chief Executive Officer, Rafe Haneef, commented, "We are excited to introduce our new name, MBSB Berhad, which marks a significant milestone in our company's journey. Our new name reflects our commitment to innovation, growth, and our dedication to providing exceptional financial products and services to our customers."
-Ends-
1
About MBSB Group
MBSB Berhad (formerly known as Malaysia Building Society Berhad) has been a vital contributor of the nation's financial services industry and economic development for more than 70 years. The company is also the financial holding company of MBSB Bank Berhad (MBSB Bank) and Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF). MBSB Bank is a progressive Islamic Bank that offers Shariah compliant banking facilities to retail, SME and corporate customers while MIDF is a financial services provider focusing on investment banking, development finance, and asset management.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Nik Surina Nik Abdullah
Najihah Sani
Corporate Communications Department
Corporate Communications Department
mbsbcorporatecomms@mbsb.com.my
mbsbcorporatecomms@mbsb.com.my
03-7755 5561
03-7755 5567
MBSB
Level 25, Menara MBSB Bank, Lot 12, PJ Sentral, Persiaran Barat, Seksyen 52, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Website: www.mbsb.com.my
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MBSB - Malaysia Building Society Bhd published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 07:16:08 UTC.