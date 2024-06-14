MEDIA RELEASE

For Immediate Release

FROM LEGACY TO FUTURE:

MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD IS NOW MBSB BERHAD

PETALING JAYA, 14 JUNE 2024 ─ Malaysia Building Society Berhad is now officially known as MBSB Berhad, effective 12 June 2024, following a resolution passed during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 6 June 2024.

For 70 years, Malaysia Building Society Berhad has been a vital contributor to Malaysia's financial services industry and economic development. The evolution from a building society into a financial holding company under the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 (IFSA) began in 2018 with the acquisition of Asian Finance Bank, which was later rebranded as MBSB Bank Berhad (MBSB Bank).

The company's journey of growth continued with the acquisition of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF) in October 2023 which further expanded its market reach, operating as an enlarged financial holding company under the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA), covering consumer, commercial, wholesale, and development financing.

Recognising these significant changes, the name 'Malaysia Building Society Berhad' no longer accurately reflects the company's current business landscape, scale, and ambition. The rebranding to MBSB Berhad not only aligns with our expanded scope and fit into contemporary market environment but also leverages the established goodwill and strong brand DNA built over the years. This strategic change embodies our commitment to innovation, growth, and market presence while honouring our legacy.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Rafe Haneef, commented, "We are excited to introduce our new name, MBSB Berhad, which marks a significant milestone in our company's journey. Our new name reflects our commitment to innovation, growth, and our dedication to providing exceptional financial products and services to our customers."

-Ends-

