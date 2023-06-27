MBSB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS AT 53rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PETALING JAYA, 27 June 2023 - Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB or the Group) held its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Menara MBSB Bank in PJ Sentral, Petaling Jaya earlier today.

During the AGM that was chaired by MBSB's Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Lynette Yeow Su-Yin, the Group presented its performance for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (FYE22).

The Group announced positive results, earning the highest in three years with its Profit After Tax at RM460.19 million in FYE22. The Group's deposits advanced to RM36.5 billion in FYE22 against RM33.3 billion in FYE21 mainly contributed by current and savings account (CASA) from retail customers and CASA ratio grew to 6.2% in FYE22.

Meanwhile, the Group's financing segment grew by 6.6% in FYE22 which is the highest since 2018, driven by corporate financing at 19.7% and property financing at 14.8%.

Addressing the Group's performance, MBSB's Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib said, "We are pleased to announce that our Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is at 20.6% and our Common Equity Tier-1 is at 21.9% which signify financial stability and future growth opportunities."

Datuk Nor Azam added, "We will continue to execute our four-pronged strategy which includes focusing on new growth areas, innovative solutions, strategic collaborations and balance sheet management. We are looking into increasing our market share in corporate and property financing and expand our footing in agriculture and food manufacturing as well as growing our financing by 7% - 8% by the end of the year."

The shareholders of MBSB duly passed all resolutions for the 53rd AGM by way of poll via remote participation and electronic voting. The results of the poll were validated by an Independent Scrutineer appointed by MBSB.

Prior to this, on 17 April 2023, MBSB has declared and paid single tier interim cash dividend of

8.5 sen per ordinary share to the shareholders.

1