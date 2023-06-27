MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD (MBSB)
Registration No.197001000172 (9417-K)
MEDIA RELEASE
For Immediate Release
MBSB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS AT 53rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PETALING JAYA, 27 June 2023 - Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB or the Group) held its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Menara MBSB Bank in PJ Sentral, Petaling Jaya earlier today.
During the AGM that was chaired by MBSB's Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Lynette Yeow Su-Yin, the Group presented its performance for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (FYE22).
The Group announced positive results, earning the highest in three years with its Profit After Tax at RM460.19 million in FYE22. The Group's deposits advanced to RM36.5 billion in FYE22 against RM33.3 billion in FYE21 mainly contributed by current and savings account (CASA) from retail customers and CASA ratio grew to 6.2% in FYE22.
Meanwhile, the Group's financing segment grew by 6.6% in FYE22 which is the highest since 2018, driven by corporate financing at 19.7% and property financing at 14.8%.
Addressing the Group's performance, MBSB's Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib said, "We are pleased to announce that our Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is at 20.6% and our Common Equity Tier-1 is at 21.9% which signify financial stability and future growth opportunities."
Datuk Nor Azam added, "We will continue to execute our four-pronged strategy which includes focusing on new growth areas, innovative solutions, strategic collaborations and balance sheet management. We are looking into increasing our market share in corporate and property financing and expand our footing in agriculture and food manufacturing as well as growing our financing by 7% - 8% by the end of the year."
The shareholders of MBSB duly passed all resolutions for the 53rd AGM by way of poll via remote participation and electronic voting. The results of the poll were validated by an Independent Scrutineer appointed by MBSB.
Prior to this, on 17 April 2023, MBSB has declared and paid single tier interim cash dividend of
8.5 sen per ordinary share to the shareholders.
In 2022, the Group hit a milestone where it was classified as a Shariah-Compliant Security by Securities Commission and was included in the FTSE4Good Shariah Index.
Additionally, the Group was also recognised by industry players where it received the MSWG- ASEAN Corporate Governance Award 2021 for Corporate Governance Disclosure Financial Services and Pioneer Sustainable Development Action Recognition 2022 from United Nations Global Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB).
Recently, MBSB announced that it will be a holding company of the enlarged Group upon completion of the proposed acquisition of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF) with end-to-end banking services comprising consumer banking, commercial and SME banking, development finance, corporate banking, investment banking and asset management.
- Ends -
For more information or enquiries, please contact:
Nik Surina Suria Nik Abdullah
Najihah Abdullah Sani
Corporate Communications Department
Corporate Communications Department
E-mail: niksurina@mbsbbank.com
E-mail: najihah@mbsbbank.com
Tel: 03 - 7455 5561
Tel: 03 - 7455 5567
Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB)
Level 25, Menara MBSB Bank, Lot 12, PJ Sentral
Persiaran Barat, Seksyen 52
46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
About Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB)
Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) has been at the forefront of the nation's financial services industry and economic development for more than 70 years. MBSB's story began in the 1950s where MBSB was one of the first financial institutions to extend home financing that helped Malaysians own their homes. MBSB is instrumental in the development of many residential areas, including Petaling Jaya, where the head office is currently located. For more information, please visit www.mbsb.com.my
MBSB is also the financial holding company of MBSB Bank Berhad (MBSB Bank), a progressive Islamic Bank that offers Shariah compliant banking facilities to retail, SME and corporate customers. To know more about MBSB Bank, please visit www.mbsbbank.com
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD
REGISTRATION NO: 197001000172
FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY
MBSB BANK BERHAD
REGISTRATION NO: 200501033981
100% OWNED BY MBSB
