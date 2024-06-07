MEDIA RELEASE

For Immediate Release

MBSB UNVEILS STRATEGIC THREE-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PLAN

AT 54TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PETALING JAYA, 6 JUNE 2024 ─ Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB or the Group) held its 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders passed all resolutions, including a significant proposal to rename the company from Malaysia Building Society Berhad to MBSB Berhad. This change reflects the Group's evolution into a larger banking entity following the successful merger with Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF) which was completed on 2 October 2023.

During the meeting, MBSB reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of RM491.8 million for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023, marking a 6.9% increase from the previous year. The Group's total financing grew by 9% to RM42.0 billion which surpassed the industry's growth average of 5%, while customer deposits surged by 30.58% year- over-year, reaching RM47.62 billion. Growth in deposits also marks progressive increase in CASA ratio from 6.22% to 7.06%.

The meeting, chaired by MBSB's Chairman, Dato' Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad, also approved a dividend of 3.5 sen per ordinary share.

Unveiling of FLIGHT26

A key agenda item at the AGM was the unveiling of FLIGHT26, the Group's strategic three-year business plan designed to boost profitability. Group Chief Executive Officer, Rafe Haneef, outlined the plan's four key missions: elevating the Group's CASA ratio to 20%, expanding the financing portfolio to RM50 billion, increasing non-funded income to 15% of net revenue, and achieving an optimal Cost to Income Ratio of 50% by 2026. These initiatives are expected to substantially improve the Return on Equity.

