RAFE HANEEF IS NOW MBSB'S GCEO
PETALING JAYA, 30 June 2023 - Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB or The Group), a financial holding company of MBSB Bank Berhad (MBSB Bank), announces the appointment of Rafe Haneef, 53, as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of MBSB effective 1 July 2023.
The decision was driven by the recent completion of the proposed acquisition of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF). As previously announced, MBSB will be a holding company of the enlarged Group with end-to-end banking services comprising consumer banking, commercial and SME banking, development finance, corporate banking, investment banking and asset management.
An Islamic banker with over 25 years of experience, Rafe will oversee MBSB's overall strategic realignment and positioning for its future growth in the industry.
Following the above appointment, the role of Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib, 56, the current GCEO of MBSB will be re-aligned and he shall continue to focus on his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of MBSB Bank, effective on the same date.
Rafe began his banking career in 1999 with HSBC Investment Bank in London. He has held various leadership roles at HSBC Middle East, ABN Amro UAE, Fajr Capital UAE and CitiGroup Malaysia. He was then appointed as the CEO of HSBC Amanah Bank and subsequently joined CIMB as the CEO of CIMB Islamic Bank. He also served as CIMB's Group Chief Sustainability Officer and was instrumental in positioning the sustainability agenda as a key strategic driver for CIMB Group. Most recently, Rafe was the CEO of CIMB Group Transaction Banking and the CEO of CIMB Foundation.
Rafe read law and Islamic law at the International Islamic University Malaysia and then pursued his Master of Laws at Harvard Law School. He was a qualified lawyer in Malaysia and New York and an SFA-registered Securities Representative in the UK. He also served as a member of the Securities Commission's Shariah Advisory Committee.
Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB)
Level 25, Menara MBSB Bank, Lot 12, PJ Sentral, Persiaran Barat, Seksyen 52 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan
About Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB)
Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) has been at the forefront of the nation's financial services industry and economic development for more than 70 years. MBSB's story began in the 1950s where MBSB was one of the first financial institutions to extend home financing that helped Malaysians own their homes. MBSB is instrumental in the development of many residential areas, including Petaling Jaya, where the head office is currently located. For more information, please visit www.mbsb.com.my
MBSB is also the financial holding company of MBSB Bank Berhad (MBSB Bank), a progressive Islamic Bank that offers Shariah compliant banking facilities to retail, SME and corporate customers. To know more about MBSB Bank, please visit www.mbsbbank.com
