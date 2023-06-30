MEDIA RELEASE

MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BERHAD (MBSB)

RAFE HANEEF IS NOW MBSB'S GCEO

PETALING JAYA, 30 June 2023 - Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB or The Group), a financial holding company of MBSB Bank Berhad (MBSB Bank), announces the appointment of Rafe Haneef, 53, as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of MBSB effective 1 July 2023.

The decision was driven by the recent completion of the proposed acquisition of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF). As previously announced, MBSB will be a holding company of the enlarged Group with end-to-end banking services comprising consumer banking, commercial and SME banking, development finance, corporate banking, investment banking and asset management.

An Islamic banker with over 25 years of experience, Rafe will oversee MBSB's overall strategic realignment and positioning for its future growth in the industry.

Following the above appointment, the role of Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib, 56, the current GCEO of MBSB will be re-aligned and he shall continue to focus on his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of MBSB Bank, effective on the same date.

Rafe began his banking career in 1999 with HSBC Investment Bank in London. He has held various leadership roles at HSBC Middle East, ABN Amro UAE, Fajr Capital UAE and CitiGroup Malaysia. He was then appointed as the CEO of HSBC Amanah Bank and subsequently joined CIMB as the CEO of CIMB Islamic Bank. He also served as CIMB's Group Chief Sustainability Officer and was instrumental in positioning the sustainability agenda as a key strategic driver for CIMB Group. Most recently, Rafe was the CEO of CIMB Group Transaction Banking and the CEO of CIMB Foundation.

Rafe read law and Islamic law at the International Islamic University Malaysia and then pursued his Master of Laws at Harvard Law School. He was a qualified lawyer in Malaysia and New York and an SFA-registered Securities Representative in the UK. He also served as a member of the Securities Commission's Shariah Advisory Committee.

