Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Berhad : Press Release May 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Kuala Lumpur, 20 May 2022

MHB Achieves Revenue of RM417.8 million in the First Quarter of 2022

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad ("MHB" or "Group") wishes to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022. For the said period, the Group achieved a revenue of RM417.8 million with a pre-tax profit of RM2.7 million.

The Heavy Engineering segment reported a higher revenue of RM358.4 million compared to RM304.2 million in the corresponding quarter mainly due to higher revenue from an on-going project. The segment posted an operating profit of RM2.9 million in the current quarter, a turnaround from the operating loss of RM85.1 million in Quarter 1, FY2021 as the corresponding quarter was impacted by additional cost provisions for an on-going project. The improved financial performance was also contributed by the partial recovery of COVID-19 claims and reversal of warranty provision for a post sail-away project in the current quarter.

For the three (3) months period, the ongoing projects in the yard for the Heavy Engineering segment include Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) works for the Kasawari Gas Development Project and EPCIC works for the SK408W Jerun Development Project which were awarded earlier in 2019 and early 2021 respectively.

In February 2022, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of MHB, has been shortlisted and awarded with the provision of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Competition for the Kasawari Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) project from PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd. The Kasawari CCS facility will capture, transport and inject high carbon dioxide (CO2) gas from the existing Kasawari Gas Development Project's central processing platform (CPP) to the M1 Drilling Platform-A for storage in the reservoir.

The Marine segment registered a higher revenue of RM59.4 million compared to RM39.4 million in the corresponding quarter. This was mainly due to higher dry-docking activities in the current quarter. The segment swung to an operating profit of RM3.7 million against an operating loss of RM17.7 million in the corresponding quarter mainly due to reversal of impairment loss on trade receivables as the doubtful debts were recovered in the current quarter coupled with higher revenue from dry-docking activities.

For the three (3) months period, the Marine segment completed the repair and maintenance of 16 vessels of various categories.

The Group's total assets and total equity at the end of the period under review stood at RM3.4 billion and RM1.7 billion, respectively.