Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering : Press Release December 2022

[Open] PRESS RELEASE Kuala Lumpur, 10 December 2022 MHB Launches its River Rehabilitation Programme with the Adoption of Sungai Buluh, in Collaboration with MBPG and UTM Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB) has launched its long-term environmental initiative, the River Rehabilitation Programme with the adoption of Sungai Buluh in Pasir Gudang, Johor earlier today. This programme is a joint effort with Majlis Bandaraya Pasir Gudang (MBPG) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) while teaming up with local communities within the Sungai Buluh vicinity. The collaboration was officiated with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MHB and MBPG which was represented by Pandai Othman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of MHB and Dato' Asman Shah Abd Rahman, Mayor of MBPG during the launching ceremony. The River Rehabilitation Programme, named 'MHB River Warriors', is aimed to improve river's health with ecological rehabilitation while raising local communities' awareness through engagement and environmental education, and ensuring sustainable development and improvement quality of life. Through the River Rehabilitation Programme, MHB has established a strategic 3-year roadmap to drive key initiatives in supporting four core elements which cover stakeholder awareness & education, river revitalisation, greening & decarbonisation, and capacity building & training. MHB is also the first corporation to collaborate with MBPG on long-term environmental conservation initiative in Pasir Gudang. 1

[Open] Pandai Othman, MD & CEO of MHB said: "At MHB, we strongly believe in committing towards sustainability. We acknowledge and adhere to our responsibility to all our stakeholders which includes creating a positive difference to the lives of communities and caring for the environment. This is part of our effort in materialising our environment and social aspect of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance). The primary goal to launch this River Rehabilitation Programme today is to improve river's health by reducing threat to river water from pollution. In supporting MBPG's Local Agenda 21, an effort to have sustainable development through the participation of the private sectors, local authorities and the communities, we are committed to work together with all our stakeholders to sustain the optimum river management through rehabilitation and conservation programme." "Aligned with our mission as a responsible organisation, MHB is passionate about developing sustainable future and creating positive impacts for the environment and community. Aside from keeping our rivers and environment clean, we believe that this River Rehabilitation Programme will further strengthen our long-standing relationship with community in the area we operate," added Pandai Othman. Aside from river cleaning, there were many other interesting activities conducted during the launching such as tree planting and geo-tagging,eco-hunt, colouring competition, urban farming, face painting and many more. The MHB River Warriors attracted over 500 participants among a variety of age groups, including children. 2