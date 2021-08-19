DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

The following is the dealing in securities of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad ('MSC') by Mr. Nicolas Chen Seong Lee ('Mr. Nicolas Chen'), the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Administration) of MSC:
|
Date of Acquisition
|
No. of Securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
19.08.2021
|
30,000
|
Open Market Transaction
|
Direct Interest
Following the above acquisition of securities, the total shareholdings of Mr. Nicolas Chen in MSC is 244,300? shares.
This announcement is dated 19 August 2021.
