  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSC   MYL5916OO001

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

(MSC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

08/19/2021 | 06:14am EDT
The following is the dealing in securities of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad ('MSC') by Mr. Nicolas Chen Seong Lee ('Mr. Nicolas Chen'), the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Administration) of MSC:

Date of Acquisition No. of Securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
19.08.2021 30,000 Open Market Transaction Direct Interest

Following the above acquisition of securities, the total shareholdings of Mr. Nicolas Chen in MSC is 244,300? shares.

This announcement is dated 19 August 2021.

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
