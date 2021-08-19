DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

The following is the dealing in securities of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad ('MSC') by Mr. Nicolas Chen Seong Lee ('Mr. Nicolas Chen'), the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Administration) of MSC:

Date of Acquisition No. of Securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 19.08.2021 30,000 Open Market Transaction Direct Interest

Following the above acquisition of securities, the total shareholdings of Mr. Nicolas Chen in MSC is 244,300? shares.

This announcement is dated 19 August 2021.