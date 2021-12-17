Log in
    MSC   MYL5916OO001

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

(MSC)
General Announcement::Withdrawal of Force Majeure

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
General Announcement::Withdrawal of Force Majeure Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerMALAYSIA SMELTING CORP BHD 100SecuritiesMALAYSIA SMELTING CORP BHD - MYL5916OO001 - NPW
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title General AnnouncementDate &Time of Broadcast 17-Dec-2021 17:25:06Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleWithdrawal of Force MajeureAnnouncement ReferenceSG211217OTHR7VQOSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)WONG YOUN KIMDesignationCOMPANY SECRETARYDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Reference is made to the announcement dated 9 June 2021 in relation to the temporary suspension of operations due to Malaysian Government's 3rd Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0).

The Board of Directors of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad ("MSC" or "the Company") wishes to announce that taking cognizance of the improving and or stabilising Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related situation in Malaysia, the recent relevant Government actions and announcements in relation thereto, MSC is now looking forward to returning to normal operation. Therefore, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Force Majeure which has been in force since 7 June 2021 will be lifted at mid-night on 20th December 2021.

This announcement is dated 17 December 2021.
Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
