    MSC   MYL5916OO001

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

(MSC)
Malaysia Smelting Berhad : Change in Boardroom - MR YAP SENG CHONG

12/31/2021 | 04:57am EST
Date: 31 December 2021

Change in Boardroom

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

Date of change 31 Dec 2021
Name MR YAP SENG CHONG
Age 60
Gender Male
Nationality Malaysia
Designation Independent Director
Directorate Independent and Non Executive
Type of change Appointment

Qualifications

No

Qualifications

Major/Field of Study

Institute/University

Additional Information

1

Degree


Working experience and occupation 
Mr. Yap Seng Chong holds a Bachelor of Accounting from University of Malaya. He is also a member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He had previously served as MIA Council member, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of MIA, Member of the Accounting and Auditing Standards Board of MIA, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of MIA and Member of the Public Practice Committee of MIA.

He had spent his entire career with one of the big four accounting firms for 35 years, two of which were with the London office providing various types of assurance and business advisory services. He had previously held positions in that accounting firm as Head of Assurance practice, Professional Practice Director and ASEAN Regional and Country Independence Leader before his retirement.

Mr. Yap was also a member of the Interpretation Committee of the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board.
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any) 
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer 
Nil
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer 
Nil
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries 
Nil

Announcement Info

Company Name MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name MSC
Date Announced 31 Dec 2021
Category Change in Boardroom
Reference Number C03-02122021-00006
Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
