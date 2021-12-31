Malaysia Smelting Berhad : Change in Boardroom - MR YAP SENG CHONG

Working experience and occupation

Mr. Yap Seng Chong holds a Bachelor of Accounting from University of Malaya. He is also a member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He had previously served as MIA Council member, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of MIA, Member of the Accounting and Auditing Standards Board of MIA, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of MIA and Member of the Public Practice Committee of MIA. He had spent his entire career with one of the big four accounting firms for 35 years, two of which were with the London office providing various types of assurance and business advisory services. He had previously held positions in that accounting firm as Head of Assurance practice, Professional Practice Director and ASEAN Regional and Country Independence Leader before his retirement. Mr. Yap was also a member of the Interpretation Committee of the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board.