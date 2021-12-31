Malaysia Smelting Berhad : Change in Boardroom - MR YAP SENG CHONG
12/31/2021 | 04:57am EST
Investment Calculator
Date: 31 December 2021
Change in Boardroom
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Date of change
31 Dec 2021
Name
MR YAP SENG CHONG
Age
60
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Independent Director
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Appointment
Qualifications
No
Qualifications
Major/Field of Study
Institute/University
Additional Information
1
Degree
Working experience and occupation
Mr. Yap Seng Chong holds a Bachelor of Accounting from University of Malaya. He is also a member of Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He had previously served as MIA Council member, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of MIA, Member of the Accounting and Auditing Standards Board of MIA, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of MIA and Member of the Public Practice Committee of MIA.
He had spent his entire career with one of the big four accounting firms for 35 years, two of which were with the London office providing various types of assurance and business advisory services. He had previously held positions in that accounting firm as Head of Assurance practice, Professional Practice Director and ASEAN Regional and Country Independence Leader before his retirement.
Mr. Yap was also a member of the Interpretation Committee of the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board.
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Nil
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Nil
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:56:04 UTC.