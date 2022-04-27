Malaysia Smelting Berhad : First and Final Dividend

Entitlement subject First and Final Dividend

Entitlement description First and Final Single-Tier Dividend of RM0.07 per share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021

Ex-Date 10 Jun 2022

Entitlement date 13 Jun 2022

Entitlement time 04:30 PM

Financial Year End 31 Dec 2021

Share transfer book & register of members will be to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement

Payment Date 30 Jun 2022

a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers 13 Jun 2022

b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit

c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.

Announced Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Disbursed Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)