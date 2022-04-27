Malaysia Smelting Berhad : First and Final Dividend
Date
: 27 April 2022
First and Final Dividend
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Entitlement subject
First and Final Dividend
Entitlement description
First and Final Single-Tier Dividend of RM0.07 per share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021
Ex-Date
10 Jun 2022
Entitlement date
13 Jun 2022
Entitlement time
04:30 PM
Financial Year End
31 Dec 2021
Period
Share transfer book & register of members will be
to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
Payment Date
30 Jun 2022
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers
13 Jun 2022
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator
Currency
Announced Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Disbursed Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Entitlement in Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0700
Par Value (if applicable)
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no
BOARDROOM SHARE REGISTRARS SDN BHD
11th Floor, Menara Symphony No. 5, Jalan Prof. Khoo Kay Kim (Jalan Semangat) Seksyen 13 46200 Petaling Jaya Selangor Malaysia
Tel:0378904700
Fax:0378904670
Announcement Info
Company Name
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name
MSC
Date Announced
27 Apr 2022
Category
Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
Reference Number
ENT-26042022-00012
Corporate Action ID
MY220426DVCA0011
Sales 2021
1 294 M
297 M
297 M
Net income 2021
89,5 M
20,5 M
20,5 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
22,7x
Yield 2021
0,72%
Capitalization
2 029 M
465 M
465 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,23x
Nbr of Employees
1 213
Free-Float
36,6%
