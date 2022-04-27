Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSC   MYL5916OO001

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

(MSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-25
4.830 MYR   +0.21%
05:25aMALAYSIA SMELTING BERHAD : First and Final Dividend
PU
02/21Singapore Shares Close Higher; Malaysia Smelting Climbs 9% on Posting Higher Profit, Revenue in 2021
MT
02/21Malaysia Smelting Posts Higher Net Profit, Revenue in 2021 on Favorable Tin Prices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia Smelting Berhad : First and Final Dividend

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investment Calculator

Date: 27 April 2022

First and Final Dividend

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

Entitlement subject First and Final Dividend
Entitlement description 
First and Final Single-Tier Dividend of RM0.07 per share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021
Ex-Date 10 Jun 2022
Entitlement date 13 Jun 2022
Entitlement time 04:30 PM
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2021
Period
Share transfer book & register of members will be to closed from (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement
Payment Date 30 Jun 2022
a.Securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 pm in respect of transfers 13 Jun 2022
b.Securities deposited into the Depositor's Securities Account before 12:30 pm in respect of securities exempted from mandatory deposit
c. Securities bought on the Exchange on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of the Exchange.
Number of new shares/securities issued (units)
(If applicable)
Entitlement indicator Currency
Announced Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Disbursed Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Entitlement in Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0700

Par Value (if applicable)
Registrar or Service Provider name, address, telephone no BOARDROOM SHARE REGISTRARS SDN BHD
11th Floor, Menara SymphonyNo. 5, Jalan Prof. Khoo Kay Kim (Jalan Semangat)Seksyen 1346200 Petaling JayaSelangorMalaysia
Tel:0378904700
Fax:0378904670

Announcement Info

Company Name MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name MSC
Date Announced 27 Apr 2022
Category Entitlement(Notice of Book Closure)
Reference Number ENT-26042022-00012
Corporate Action ID MY220426DVCA0011
Back

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
05:25aMALAYSIA SMELTING BERHAD : First and Final Dividend
PU
02/21Singapore Shares Close Higher; Malaysia Smelting Climbs 9% on Posting Higher Profit, Re..
MT
02/21Malaysia Smelting Posts Higher Net Profit, Revenue in 2021 on Favorable Tin Prices
MT
02/21Malaysia Smelting Boosts Q4 2021 Dividend as Profit Surges; Shares Rally 7%
MT
02/18Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
CI
02/18Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Proposes First and Final Single-Tier Dividend for ..
CI
02/14Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Announces Formation of Environmental, Social and G..
CI
02/14MALAYSIA SMELTING BERHAD : Others
PU
02/14Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Announces Resignation of Chia Chee Ming, Timothy a..
CI
02/14Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Appoints Datuk Kamaruddin Bin Taib as Independent ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 294 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2021 89,5 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 2 029 M 465 M 465 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 213
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,83 MYR
Average target price 5,12 MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mian Thong Yong Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hoi Khong Lam Group Chief Financial Officer
Gek Khim Chew Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Raveentiran Krishnan Head-Smelting Operations
Seong Lee Chen Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD48.62%465
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.19%58 271
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION0.58%47 986
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-8.03%42 605
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.70%11 795
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-34.69%11 110