Malaysia Smelting : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Particulars of Director
Name
DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
29/12/2020
90,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Dato' Robert Teo Keng Tuan
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
2
30/12/2020
110,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
Dato' Robert Teo Keng Tuan
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquisition of Shares via open market
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
339,000
Direct (%)
0.085
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
397,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
0.099
Date of notice
31/12/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
31/12/2020
Announcement Info
Company Name
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name
MSC
Date Announced
31 Dec 2020
Category
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS4-31122020-00033
Disclaimer
