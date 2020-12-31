Log in
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION

(MSC)
Malaysia Smelting : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN

12/31/2020
Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO' ROBERT TEO KENG TUAN
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

29/12/2020

90,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Robert Teo Keng Tuan
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
2

30/12/2020

110,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder Dato' Robert Teo Keng Tuan
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
Acquisition of Shares via open market
Nature of interest 
Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 339,000
Direct (%) 0.085
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 397,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0.099
Date of notice 31/12/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 31/12/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name MSC
Date Announced 31 Dec 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-31122020-00033

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:32:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 984 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2019 30,7 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
Net Debt 2019 313 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
Yield 2019 2,37%
Capitalization 556 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Malaysia Smelting Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mian Thong Yong Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Gek Khim Chew Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Raveentiran Krishnan Group Chief Operating Officer-Smelting
Hoi Khong Lam Group Chief Financial Officer
John Mathew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION64.50%138
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION54.94%50 884
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL3.99%50 275
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.88.57%38 545
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.49.10%18 358
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.29.20%12 180
