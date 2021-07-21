Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad
  News
  Summary
    MSC   MYL5916OO001

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

(MSC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING

07/21/2021 | 06:21am EDT
We refer to the announcements dated 15 July 2021 and 19 July 2021 in relation to the Private Placement ('Announcements'). Unless otherwise defined, the definitions set out in the Announcements shall apply herein.

On behalf of the Board, TA Securities wishes to announce that the Board has on 21 July 2021 ('Price-fixing Date') fixed the issue price for 20,000,000 Placement Shares at RM1.90 per Placement Share ('Issue Price').

The Issue Price represents a discount of RM0.0995 or approximately 5% to the 5D-VWAP of the MSC Shares up to and including 19 July 2021 of RM1.9995 per MSC Share. 19 July 2021 is the last market day immediately preceding the Price-fixing Date.

This announcement is dated 21 July 2021.

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 10:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 813 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
Net Debt 2020 446 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 840 M 199 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 213
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Thong Yong Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hoi Khong Lam Group Chief Financial Officer
Gek Khim Chew Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Raveentiran Krishnan Group Chief Operating Officer-Smelting
Seong Lee Chen Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD46.85%178
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.24.52%54 576
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.73%49 801
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.82.98%13 512
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-10.35%11 307
BOLIDEN AB12.39%10 416