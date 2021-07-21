NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING

We refer to the announcements dated 15 July 2021 and 19 July 2021 in relation to the Private Placement ('Announcements'). Unless otherwise defined, the definitions set out in the Announcements shall apply herein.

On behalf of the Board, TA Securities wishes to announce that the Board has on 21 July 2021 ('Price-fixing Date') fixed the issue price for 20,000,000 Placement Shares at RM1.90 per Placement Share ('Issue Price').

The Issue Price represents a discount of RM0.0995 or approximately 5% to the 5D-VWAP of the MSC Shares up to and including 19 July 2021 of RM1.9995 per MSC Share. 19 July 2021 is the last market day immediately preceding the Price-fixing Date.

This announcement is dated 21 July 2021.