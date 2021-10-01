Scarcity keeps tin strapped to the roller coaster: Andy Home

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Another week, another wild ride on
the tin roller coaster.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month tin hit an
all-time high of $36,830 per tonne last Friday, slumped by 12%
to $31,305 on Thursday and has whipsawed back to $34,290 this
Friday afternoon.
It is still up by 61% on the start of the year, outpacing
all the other LME base metals.
This has inevitably attracted the interest of funds and
speculators, on both the London and Shanghai exchanges, which
has exacerbated volatility in what is a small global market.
But tin is also displaying all the features of scarcity
pricing with exchange stocks sitting at record lows and
time-spreads super-stressed.
Some producers are still struggling to shake off the
lingering effects of the pandemic, restricting supply just when
the market needs it most.
Short-term relief is more likely to come from the demand
side in the form of China's power crunch, which is now rolling
through the country's manufacturing sector.
What is decidedly bad news for other metals may save the
future day for tiny tin.
CAN WE GET OFF YET?
The tin market has been wild since the start of the year. In
London the benchmark cash-to-three-months <CMSN0-3> spread
exploded to a backwardation of $6,500 per tonne in February.
The cash premium has remained volatile ever since, flexing
out to $2,500 at one stage on Thursday.
Time-spreads are driven by stocks' availability and right
now there are just 1,235 tonnes in the LME warehouse system, or
an even more depleted 600 tonnes excluding metal earmarked for
physical load-out.
Stocks registered with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE),
where the forward curve is also in steep backwardation, total
just 1,272 tonnes. They were close to 9,000 tonnes as recently
as March.
Between them the two exchanges hold the equivalent of around
two days' worth of global consumption, an extreme degree of
scarcity both by historical standards and by comparison with any
other metal.
Speculative flows have accentuated some of the wildness.
Money managers lifted their collective LME net long position by
746 lots, equivalent to around 4,500 tonnes, as tin hit last
week's record highs. The unwind of some of that speculative
length undoubtedly exacerbated Thursday's whipsaw action.
In China, meanwhile, the ShFE hiked its intraday trading
fees on the November tin contract effective Oct. 8, a sure sign
that the exchange is concerned about speculative activity.
But there is no doubt that supply shortfall is the core
driver of the current wildness. And while that remains the case,
it's hard to see the roller coaster ride ending any time soon.
SUPPLY STILL STRETCHED
Demand for tin has been booming thanks to a resurgent
electronics sector.
Semiconductor sales, a useful proxy for tin usage in
soldering, surged by 29% year-on-year in the second quarter of
2021, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Quite evidently, the world's major producers have struggled
to respond with the global supply chain suffering long-COVID
symptoms.
Malaysia's MSC is currently operating its main
smelter at 80% staffing levels due to a third wave of the
pandemic, as reported by Fastmarkets. The company's force
majeure, down to both COVID-19 and furnace problems, remains in
place.
Indonesia's PT Timah is trying to catch up from
the first half of the year, when production slumped by 57% due
to lockdowns. Its guidance for full-year output is unchanged at
30,000 tonnes.
Indonesian exports hit a year-to-date high of 7,500 tonnes
in August but the cumulative January-August tally of 46,550
tonnes was still up by only 5% on the same period of last year
and by just 2% on pre-pandemic 2019.
China has lifted its exports to help fill the gap to the
tune of 11,500 tonnes in January-August but outbound flows
noticeably dropped to a six-month low of 788 tonnes in August
itself and Chinese stocks now look as depleted as those in the
West.
Given such a stuttering supply response, there is a
consensus among analysts that tin is heading for another year of
supply deficit. The only question is how big it will be.
REBALANCING THE MARKET
All of this is hard-wired into the record high price and
accentuated level of price volatility.
Some alleviation of global supply-chain stresses is set to
come in the unlikely form of China's power crunch.
While power rationing earlier this year impacted tin
producers, the current round of cuts is focused on provinces
such as Guangdong and Jiangsu, major centres of tin demand.
Soldering, tin-plating and tin chemical plants have been
required to reduce operating rates, drastically in the case of
Jiangsu, according to the International Tin Association.
"With the focus of the measures more on tin demand than
supply, the tightness in the Chinese market could ease
considerably," it said.
Frankly, the tin market could do with a breather, not just
for those currently trying to ride the roller coaster but also
in terms of future demand.
The combination of record high prices and price volatility
is any metal user's worst nightmare. Tin buyers have faced both
and record physical delivery premiums for most of this year and
it's not going to persuade them to use more of the stuff.
The threat is spelt out by analysts at Macquarie Bank, who
forecast persistent supply deficits through 2026 with
off-exchange inventory "also likely to reach critical levels
over the coming years."
Sustainable supply-demand equilibrium in the tin market will
only be achieved "by delivering progressive demand destruction
or unearthing currently unaccounted for sources of supply
growth," the bank says. ("Commodities Compendium", Sept. 30,
2021).
A bit of short-term mandatory demand destruction in the form
of power cuts in China may actually be in tin's long-term
interest. And, given no circuit-board currently operates without
tin, they may be in everyone's interest.
(Reporting by Andy Home; Editing by Susan Fenton)