MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Malaysian Bulk Carriers    MAYBULK   MYL5077OO002

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS

(MAYBULK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysian Bulk Carriers : Change in Audit Committee - MR LIM SOON HUAT

08/26/2020 | 11:27pm EDT

Change in Audit Committee

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Date of change

Name

Age

Gender

Nationality

Type of change

Designation

Directorate

Composition of Audit Committee (Name and Directorate of members after change)

25 Aug 2020

MR LIM SOON HUAT

55

Male

Malaysia

Appointment

Member of Audit Committee

Non Independent and Non Executive

The composition of the Audit and Risk Management Committee ("ARMC") is as follows :

  1. Chairman - Mr Yeoh Khoon Cheng (Independent Non-Executive Director)
  2. Member - Mr Tay Beng Chai (Independent Non-Executive Director)
  3. Member - Mr Lim Soon Huat (Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director)

Announcement Info

Company Name

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Stock Name

MAYBULK

Date Announced

25 Aug 2020

Category

Change in Audit Committee

Reference Number

C02-24082020-00002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:26:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 258 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net income 2019 -7,32 M -1,76 M -1,76 M
Net Debt 2019 485 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2019 -75,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 375 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS
Duration : Period :
Malaysian Bulk Carriers Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Yew Hor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammad Zafer bin Mohammad Hashim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Beng Chai Tay Independent Non-Executive Director
Soon Huat Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kum Foon Thai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS-31.82%91
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-18.52%6 426
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.32.66%2 668
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-29.33%725
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-42.17%674
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-6.56%617
