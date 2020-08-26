Malaysian Bulk Carriers : Change in Audit Committee - MR LIM SOON HUAT

Change in Audit Committee
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Date of change
Name
Age
Gender
Nationality
Type of change
Designation
Directorate
Composition of Audit Committee (Name and Directorate of members after change)
25 Aug 2020
MR LIM SOON HUAT
55
Male
Malaysia
Appointment
Member of Audit Committee
Non Independent and Non Executive
The composition of the Audit and Risk Management Committee ("ARMC") is as follows :
Announcement Info
Company Name
Stock Name
Date Announced
Category
Reference Number
C02-24082020-00002
