Malaysian Bulk Carriers : Change in Boardroom - DATO WAN MOHD FADZMI BIN CHE WAN OTHMAN FADZILAH
0
08/26/2020 | 11:27pm EDT
Change in Boardroom
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Date of change
25 Aug 2020
Name
DATO WAN MOHD FADZMI BIN CHE WAN OTHMAN FADZILAH
Age
54
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Non Executive Director
Directorate
Non Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Appointment
Qualifications
No
Qualifications
Major/Field of
Institute/University
Additional Information
Study
1
Professional Qualification
Chartered
Chartered Institute of
Professional in
Islamic Finance (CIIF)
Islamic Finance
(CPIF)
2
Professional Qualification
Chartered Banker
Asian Institute of
(CB)
Chartered Bankers
3
Degree
Bachelor of
RMIT University,
Construction
Australia
Economics
Others
5 Others
Working experience and occupation
Advanced
Wharton Business
Management
School, University of
Program
Pennsylvania USA
Senior Executive
Templeton College,
Finance Program
University of Oxford, UK
November 2017-Present : Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (INED) & Chairman of Nomination Committee, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad; Senior INED, Chairman of Nomination & Remuneration Committee & Member of Audit & Compliance Committee, Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad; INED, Chairman of Board Risk Committee & Member of Audit Committee, Nomination
Remuneration Committee, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(M) Berhad; INED, Member of Board Credit Committee & Board Risk Committee, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad; INED, Pembangunan Leasing Corporation Sdn. Bhd.
July 2011-August 2017 : President/Chief Executive Officer, Bank Pertanian (M) Berhad, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
July 2010-June 2011 : Director, Global Financial Banking Strategic Business Group, RHB Bank Berhad, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 2006-June 2010 : General Manager/Chief Executive, Malayan Banking Berhad (MBB), Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Peoples Republic of China
November 2005-August 2006 : Vice President/Head, Overseas Operations, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)
March 2002-November 2005 : General Manager/Country Head of New York Branch, MBB, USA
September 1999-March 2002 : General Manager/Country Head of London Branch, MBB, UK)
December 1994-September 1999 : Credit & Marketing Manager,
MBB, UK
June 1993-December 1994 : Senior Officer, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)
January 1992-June 1993 : Account Manager, Institutional &
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
International Business Corporate Banking Division, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)
March 1990-January 1992 : Credit & Marketing Officer, Private Banking Centre, MBB (Kuala Lumpur Main Branch)
February 1989-March 1990 : Marketing Officer, Mayban Property Trust Bhd (MBB's Subsidiary)
September 1988-February 1989 : Officer, Credit Control/Industry Specialist, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)
March 1988-September 1988 : Trainee Credit Officer, MBB, Malaysia (Wilayah Complex Branch)
March 1986-June 1987 : Cost Estimator, Peter Slattery & Co, Melbourne, Australia
Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad
Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Berhad
BI Credit & Leasing Berhad
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Nil
Nil
Details of any interest in the Nil securities of the listed issuer or
its subsidiaries
Announcement Info
Company Name
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Stock Name
MAYBULK
Date Announced
25 Aug 2020
Category
Change in Boardroom
Reference Number
C03-03082020-00003
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:26:04 UTC