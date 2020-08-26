Log in
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS

(MAYBULK)
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysian Bulk Carriers : Change in Boardroom - DATO WAN MOHD FADZMI BIN CHE WAN OTHMAN FADZILAH

08/26/2020 | 11:27pm EDT

Change in Boardroom

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Date of change

25 Aug 2020

Name

DATO WAN MOHD FADZMI BIN CHE WAN OTHMAN FADZILAH

Age

54

Gender

Male

Nationality

Malaysia

Designation

Non Executive Director

Directorate

Non Independent and Non Executive

Type of change

Appointment

Qualifications

No

Qualifications

Major/Field of

Institute/University

Additional Information

Study

1

Professional Qualification

Chartered

Chartered Institute of

Professional in

Islamic Finance (CIIF)

Islamic Finance

(CPIF)

2

Professional Qualification

Chartered Banker

Asian Institute of

(CB)

Chartered Bankers

3

Degree

Bachelor of

RMIT University,

Construction

Australia

Economics

Working experience and occupation

Advanced

Wharton Business

Management

School, University of

Program

Pennsylvania USA

Senior Executive

Templeton College,

Finance Program

University of Oxford, UK

November 2017-Present : Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (INED) & Chairman of Nomination Committee, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad; Senior INED, Chairman of Nomination & Remuneration Committee & Member of Audit & Compliance Committee, Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad; INED, Chairman of Board Risk Committee & Member of Audit Committee, Nomination

    July 2011-August 2017 : President/Chief Executive Officer, Bank Pertanian (M) Berhad, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    July 2010-June 2011 : Director, Global Financial Banking Strategic Business Group, RHB Bank Berhad, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 2006-June 2010 : General Manager/Chief Executive, Malayan Banking Berhad (MBB), Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Peoples Republic of China
    November 2005-August 2006 : Vice President/Head, Overseas Operations, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)
    March 2002-November 2005 : General Manager/Country Head of New York Branch, MBB, USA
    September 1999-March 2002 : General Manager/Country Head of London Branch, MBB, UK)
    December 1994-September 1999 : Credit & Marketing Manager,
    MBB, UK
    June 1993-December 1994 : Senior Officer, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)
    January 1992-June 1993 : Account Manager, Institutional &

Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)

International Business Corporate Banking Division, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)

March 1990-January 1992 : Credit & Marketing Officer, Private Banking Centre, MBB (Kuala Lumpur Main Branch)

February 1989-March 1990 : Marketing Officer, Mayban Property Trust Bhd (MBB's Subsidiary)

September 1988-February 1989 : Officer, Credit Control/Industry Specialist, MBB (Malaysia Head Office)

March 1988-September 1988 : Trainee Credit Officer, MBB, Malaysia (Wilayah Complex Branch)

March 1986-June 1987 : Cost Estimator, Peter Slattery & Co, Melbourne, Australia

  1. Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad
  2. Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad
  3. Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
  4. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Berhad
  5. BI Credit & Leasing Berhad

Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer

Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer

Nil

Nil

Details of any interest in the Nil securities of the listed issuer or

its subsidiaries

Announcement Info

Company Name

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Stock Name

MAYBULK

Date Announced

25 Aug 2020

Category

Change in Boardroom

Reference Number

C03-03082020-00003

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:26:04 UTC
