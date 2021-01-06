Malaysian Bulk Carriers : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD
Address
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan
Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016
Jalan Sultan Ismail
Kuala Lumpur
50250 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
197301003074 (16562-K)
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
04 Jan 2021
809,600
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
registered holder
Address of
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan
Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of
The disposal of shares is made via open market
which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Direct Interest
176,956,100
17.696
0
06 Jan 2021
Announcement Info
Company Name
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Stock Name
MAYBULK
Date Announced
06 Jan 2021
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-06012021-00012
