MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Malaysian Bulk Carriers    MAYBULK   MYL5077OO002

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS

(MAYBULK)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysian Bulk Carriers : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

01/12/2021 | 12:38am EST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

Address

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan

Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016

Jalan Sultan Ismail

Kuala Lumpur

50250 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

197301003074 (16562-K)

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

05 Jan 2021

1,500,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

registered holder

Address of

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan

registered holder

Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

06 Jan 2021

1,750,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

registered holder

Address of

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan

registered holder

Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

3

07 Jan 2021

201,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

registered holder

Address of

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan

registered holder

Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of

The disposal of shares is made via open market

which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

173,505,100

Direct (%)

17.351

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

0

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

0

Total no of securities after

173,505,100

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 05:37:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 258 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net income 2019 -7,32 M -1,80 M -1,80 M
Net Debt 2019 485 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2019 -75,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 460 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Weng Yew Hor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammad Zafer bin Mohammad Hashim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Beng Chai Tay Independent Non-Executive Director
Soon Huat Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kum Foon Thai Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS-14.81%113
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.4.79%6 923
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA1.51%1 181
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.24.92%1 064
KOREA LINE CORPORATION10.69%767
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S6.57%727
