Malaysian Bulk Carriers : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD
Address
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan
Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016
Jalan Sultan Ismail
Kuala Lumpur
50250 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
197301003074 (16562-K)
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
05 Jan 2021
1,500,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
registered holder
Address of
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan
registered holder
Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
2
06 Jan 2021
1,750,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
registered holder
Address of
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan
registered holder
Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
3
07 Jan 2021
201,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
registered holder
Address of
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan
registered holder
Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of
The disposal of shares is made via open market
which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
173,505,100
Direct (%)
17.351
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
0
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
0
Total no of securities after
173,505,100
Sales 2019
258 M
63,5 M
63,5 M
Net income 2019
-7,32 M
-1,80 M
-1,80 M
Net Debt 2019
485 M
119 M
119 M
P/E ratio 2019
-75,1x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
460 M
113 M
113 M
EV / Sales 2018
3,10x
EV / Sales 2019
4,01x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
30,0%
