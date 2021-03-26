Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad    MAYBULK   MYL5077OO002

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

(MAYBULK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

03/26/2021 | 09:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

Address

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan

Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016

Jalan Sultan Ismail

Kuala Lumpur

50250 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

197301003074 (16562-K)

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

1

NoDate of change

22 Mar 2021

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

6,807,800

Disposed

Direct Interest

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur.

2

Circumstances by reason of

The disposal of shares is made via open market.

which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

138,806,400

Direct (%)

13.881

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

0

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

0

Total no of securities after change

138,806,400

Date of notice

25 Mar 2021

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

25 Mar 2021

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

MAYBULK

25 Mar 2021

Category

Reference Number

CS2-25032021-00010

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016

Disclaimer

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 01:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
03/26MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD  : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of C..
PU
03/24MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD  : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of C..
PU
03/20MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD  : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of C..
PU
03/16MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD  : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of C..
PU
02/23OTHERS  : Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party ..
PU
02/09MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS  : Change in Boardroom - DATO WAN MOHD FADZMI BIN CHE WA..
PU
01/18MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS  : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)..
PU
01/12MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS  : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)..
PU
01/06MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS  : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)..
PU
2020MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS  : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net income 2020 -20,8 M -5,01 M -5,01 M
Net Debt 2020 314 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 535 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Weng Yew Hor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammad Zafer bin Mohammad Hashim Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Beng Chai Tay Independent Non-Executive Director
Khoon Cheng Yeoh Independent Non-Executive Director
Yin Mei Kok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD-0.93%139
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.5.77%7 390
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-0.67%2 966
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%2 875
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.72.71%1 591
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA18.97%1 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ