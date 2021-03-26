Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD
|
Address
|
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan
|
Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016
|
Jalan Sultan Ismail
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
50250 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
197301003074 (16562-K)
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
incorporation
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Details of changes
1
NoDate of change
22 Mar 2021
Name of registered holder
Address of registered holder
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
6,807,800
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur.
2
|
Circumstances by reason of
|
The disposal of shares is made via open market.
|
which change has occurred
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
138,806,400
|
Direct (%)
|
13.881
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
0
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0
Total no of securities after change
138,806,400
Date of notice
25 Mar 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
25 Mar 2021
