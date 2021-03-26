Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD Address Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016 Jalan Sultan Ismail Kuala Lumpur 50250 Wilayah Persekutuan Malaysia. Company No. 197301003074 (16562-K) Nationality/Country of Malaysia incorporation Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes

1

NoDate of change

22 Mar 2021

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 6,807,800 Disposed Direct Interest

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur.

2

Circumstances by reason of The disposal of shares is made via open market. which change has occurred Nature of interest Direct Interest Direct (units) 138,806,400 Direct (%) 13.881 Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0 Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0

Total no of securities after change

138,806,400

Date of notice

25 Mar 2021

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

25 Mar 2021

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

MAYBULK

25 Mar 2021

Category

Reference Number

CS2-25032021-00010

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016