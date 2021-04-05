Log in
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

(MAYBULK)
Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

04/05/2021 | 11:34pm EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD

Address

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan

Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016

Jalan Sultan Ismail

Kuala Lumpur

50250 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

197301003074 (16562-K)

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

01 Apr 2021

3,000,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

registered holder

Address of

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan

registered holder

Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur.

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

02 Apr 2021

2,579,400

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of

Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

registered holder

Address of

Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan

registered holder

Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur.

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by reason of

The disposal of shares is made via open market.

which change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct (units)

Direct (%)

Indirect/deemed interest (units)

Indirect/deemed interest (%)

Total no of securities after change

Date of notice

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

Direct Interest

117,720,800

11.772

0

0

117,720,800

05 Apr 2021

05 Apr 2021

Announcement Info

Company Name

MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD

Stock Name

MAYBULK

Date Announced

05 Apr 2021

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to

Section 138 of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-05042021-00026

Disclaimer

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 03:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
