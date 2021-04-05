Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
BANK PEMBANGUNAN MALAYSIA BERHAD
Address
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan
Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016
Jalan Sultan Ismail
Kuala Lumpur
50250 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
197301003074 (16562-K)
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
01 Apr 2021
3,000,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
registered holder
Address of
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan
registered holder
Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
2
02 Apr 2021
2,579,400
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of
Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad
registered holder
Address of
Aras 16, Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, No. 1016, Jalan
registered holder
Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur.
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by reason of
The disposal of shares is made via open market.
which change has occurred
Nature of interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
Date of notice
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
Direct Interest
117,720,800
11.772
0
0
117,720,800
05 Apr 2021
05 Apr 2021
Announcement Info
Company Name
MALAYSIAN BULK CARRIERS BERHAD
Stock Name
MAYBULK
Date Announced
05 Apr 2021
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to
Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-05042021-00026
Disclaimer
Malaysian Bulk Carriers Bhd published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 03:33:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
176 M
42,6 M
42,6 M
Net income 2020
-20,8 M
-5,03 M
-5,03 M
Net Debt 2020
314 M
75,9 M
75,9 M
P/E ratio 2020
-26,0x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
525 M
127 M
127 M
EV / Sales 2019
4,01x
EV / Sales 2020
4,85x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
30,8%
