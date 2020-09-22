Log in
MALAYSIAN GENOMICS RESOURCE CENTRE

(MGRC)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/21
0.48 MYR   -3.03%
MALAYSIAN GENOMICS RESOURCE CENTRE : Others
PU
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre : OTHERS

09/22/2020

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 04:39:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 0,95 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net income 2020 17,1 M 4,14 M 4,14 M
Net cash 2020 6,08 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 12,1 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 31,2x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart MALAYSIAN GENOMICS RESOURCE CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert George Hercus Managing Director & Director
Rafiah binti Salim Senior Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sasha Omar Firdaus bin Aamir Nordin Chief Operating Officer
Munirah binti Haji Abdul Hamid Executive Director
Ahmad Fauzi bin Ali Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIAN GENOMICS RESOURCE CENTRE18.52%12
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED15.72%11 319
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.90.06%7 170
NEOGENOMICS, INC.22.50%3 957
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED26.25%2 231
FLEURY S.A.-4.26%1 758
