Thursday, 26 November 2020

Firefinch Celebrates First Gold Pour

Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX) (Firefinch or the Company) is pleased to advise that the first gold pour at the Morila Gold Mine in Mali under Firefinch ownership has been completed. Yesterday's gold pour highlights that the Company is now an income-generating gold producer.

The Morila Gold Mine is producing gold above forecast in its first month of operation. Tailings retreatment, mining and processing is operating as planned, the Company is achieving grade in line with forecasts, and tonnage is above forecast. Production for the month of November is expected to amount to 4,000 to 4,100 ounces of gold at an approximate All-In-Cost of US$1,000 to US$1,100 per ounce of gold.

Drissa Arama, General Manager of the Morila Gold Mine holding Firefinch's first gold bar

Firefinch's Executive Chairman, Dr Alistair Cowden, commented:

"We have been delighted at the smooth transition from Barrick management to Firefinch management at Morila and are especially pleased to be generating cashflow. The cashflow is being applied to the drilling of tailings and satellite pits, plant refurbishment, mine plan studies and other technical work to prepare Morila for a return to open pit mining. We are also pleased that recent labour unrest in Mali's mining industry did not impact Morila."

