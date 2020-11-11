Log in
MALI LITHIUM LIMITED    MLL   AU0000049918

MALI LITHIUM LIMITED

(MLL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/06
0.1625 AUD   +4.84%
01:07aFIREFINCH : Targets Rapid Growth with Beefed-Up Team
PU
11/10FIREFINCH : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
11/10FIREFINCH : Acquisition of Morila Gold Mine Complete
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firefinch : Targets Rapid Growth with Beefed-Up Team

11/11/2020 | 01:07am EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Firefinch Targets Rapid Growth with Beefed-Up Team

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) (Firefinch or the Company), ASX's newest gold producer, is pleased to announce multiple key appointments which greatly strengthen the team.

Firefinch Executive Chairman, Dr Alistair Cowden, commented:

"Great people are the foundation of great companies and I am honoured to welcome five key appointments to the Firefinch team. We are thrilled to have attracted such great talent as we ramp up operations at Morila and transform Firefinch to a mid-tier gold producer.

"Our team at Morila, led by General Manager Drissa Arama, has also been greatly strengthened. We welcome Drissa and all his team to Firefinch. Speaking to the team earlier this week, I can feel their excitement at this new chapter for one of West Africa's great mines."

Mr Brett Fraser has joined the Board of Firefinch as a Non-Executive Director. Brett is an experienced ASX company director, currently holding a position as Director of central-west African iron ore company, Sundance Resources Limited. Brett's deep knowledge (acquired over his 30 years' corporate finance experience) will be a great asset to the Company, particularly regarding business acquisitions, business strategy and restructuring, and corporate governance.

Brett is a Fellow of CPA Australia, a Fellow of Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) and a Graduate Diploma in Finance (SIA).

Mr Andrew Taplin has joined Firefinch as Chief Operating Office. Andrew is a qualified engineer, holds an MBA and has extensive executive leadership and operational experience with Rio Tinto and BGC Contracting. Andrew brings more than 25 years experience in the resources sector working in operations, major project development, studies and joint ventures.

Andrew has worked extensively around the world including in Australia, Canada, USA and Africa. He is a past Chair of CMEWA WHS Committee. In particular his experience working in operations and projects in West Africa and his fluency in French will be an integral part of the ramp up the Morila operations.

Mr Denis Matanda has been appointed Group Mining Engineer after 8 years with Resolute at the Syama mine in Mali where he was manager of surface mining and previously with Barrick and AngloGold in East and West Africa. Denis brings more than 17 years experience in mine production, mine planning, projects and management. He has a BSc in Mining Engineering.

Mr Amadou Maiga has been appointed finance and administration manager at the Morila mine. He is an accountant and was previously Finance Manager at the Loulo and Morila mines for 12 years and has deep knowledge of Morila.

Firefinch Limited

Unit 18, Second Floor, Spectrum Building

T +61 8 6149 6100

ASX:FFX

ABN: 11 113 931 105

100 - 104 Railway Road

E info@firefinch.com

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

W firefinchlimited.com

Ms Irina Latonenko will join the company as Financial Controller in the Corporate Office. Ms Latonenko is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in West Africa, including with Byrnecut Offshore Group where she held the role as Commercial Manager.

For Enquiries

Alistair Cowden

Dannika Warburton

Executive Chairman

Director

Firefinch Limited

Investability Partners

acowden@firefinch.com

dannika@investability.com.au

+61 419 914 988

+61 401 094 261

About Firefinch

Firefinch has been an active gold explorer in Mali, Africa's third largest gold producer, since 2011. In November 2020 the Company acquired an 80% interest in the Morila Gold Mine. The State of Mali owns 20%. Morila is an operating gold mine and has a 4.5 million tonnes per annum processing plant and all infrastructure required for a remote mine site The hard rock open pit Inferred Mineral Resource at Morila is 1.3 million ounces of gold and there is standout potential to materially increase those resources.

Morila has produced over 7.4 million ounces of gold from open pit mining and processing of stockpiles and tailings over 20 years of Barrick/AngloGold ownership. Hydraulic mining and processing of tailings is providing immediate modest cashflow and the Company plans to increase gold production via open pit mining from Morila, its satellite pits and the Company's Koting discovery on its adjacent Massigui Project. The Measured Mineral Resource for tailings is 4.8Mt at 0.5g/t gold for 76,000 ounces of contained gold.

Exploration will focus on growing the Morila resource, defining resources at the Morila satellite pits and the Koting discovery and testing multiple high value targets on the 685km2 of combined tenure.

In 2016 the Company acquired the Goulamina Lithium deposit. A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in October 2020 and reported a Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimate of 109 million tonnes at 1.45% Li2O with 1.57 million tonnes of contained Li2O making Goulamina one of the world's largest ready to develop lithium deposits. An Ore Reserve of 52 million tonnes at 1.51% Li2O delivers a 23.5 year mine life, 436,000 tonnes per annum of 6% Li2O concentrate at a cash cost of US$281/tonne. This makes Goulamina one of the lowest cost open pit lithium opportunities worldwide.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Mineral Resources at Goulamina and Morila and the production estimates for Goulamina in the DFS. The Company also confirms that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimates and production estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Please refer to ASX Announcements of 8th July 2020 and 20 October 2020 (Goulamina), 31 August 2020 (Morila) and 7th September 2020 (Morila Tailings).

Mali Lithium Limited

Unit 18, Second Floor, Spectrum Building

T +61 8 6149 6100

ASX:MLL

ABN: 11 113 931 105

100 - 104 Railway Road

E malilithium.com

Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

W malilithium.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 06:06:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,50 M -2,56 M -2,56 M
Net cash 2019 3,69 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,97x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 127 M 92,4 M 92,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,30 AUD
Last Close Price 0,16 AUD
Spread / Highest target 84,6%
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Cowden Executive Chairman
Eric Edward Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Brendan Borg Non-Executive Director
Mark Hepburn Non-Executive Director
Sebastian Henryk Andre Joint Secretary
