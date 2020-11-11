ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Firefinch Targets Rapid Growth with Beefed-Up Team

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) (Firefinch or the Company), ASX's newest gold producer, is pleased to announce multiple key appointments which greatly strengthen the team.

Firefinch Executive Chairman, Dr Alistair Cowden, commented:

"Great people are the foundation of great companies and I am honoured to welcome five key appointments to the Firefinch team. We are thrilled to have attracted such great talent as we ramp up operations at Morila and transform Firefinch to a mid-tier gold producer.

"Our team at Morila, led by General Manager Drissa Arama, has also been greatly strengthened. We welcome Drissa and all his team to Firefinch. Speaking to the team earlier this week, I can feel their excitement at this new chapter for one of West Africa's great mines."

Mr Brett Fraser has joined the Board of Firefinch as a Non-Executive Director. Brett is an experienced ASX company director, currently holding a position as Director of central-west African iron ore company, Sundance Resources Limited. Brett's deep knowledge (acquired over his 30 years' corporate finance experience) will be a great asset to the Company, particularly regarding business acquisitions, business strategy and restructuring, and corporate governance.

Brett is a Fellow of CPA Australia, a Fellow of Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) and a Graduate Diploma in Finance (SIA).

Mr Andrew Taplin has joined Firefinch as Chief Operating Office. Andrew is a qualified engineer, holds an MBA and has extensive executive leadership and operational experience with Rio Tinto and BGC Contracting. Andrew brings more than 25 years experience in the resources sector working in operations, major project development, studies and joint ventures.

Andrew has worked extensively around the world including in Australia, Canada, USA and Africa. He is a past Chair of CMEWA WHS Committee. In particular his experience working in operations and projects in West Africa and his fluency in French will be an integral part of the ramp up the Morila operations.

Mr Denis Matanda has been appointed Group Mining Engineer after 8 years with Resolute at the Syama mine in Mali where he was manager of surface mining and previously with Barrick and AngloGold in East and West Africa. Denis brings more than 17 years experience in mine production, mine planning, projects and management. He has a BSc in Mining Engineering.

Mr Amadou Maiga has been appointed finance and administration manager at the Morila mine. He is an accountant and was previously Finance Manager at the Loulo and Morila mines for 12 years and has deep knowledge of Morila.