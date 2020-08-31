Mali Lithium : Corporate Presentation - Acquisition of Morila Gold Mine
08/31/2020 | 12:16am EDT
ASX Announcement - 31 August 2020
Corporate Presentation - Acquisition of Morila Gold mine
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL) (Mali Lithium or the Company) is pleased to release the attached Corporate Presentation titled "Mali Lithium to Acquire Morila Gold Mine".
By Order of the Board
For Enquiries
Dr Alistair Cowden
Dannika Warburton
Executive Chairman
Director
Mali Lithium Limited
Investability Partners
alistair.cowden@malilithium.com
dannika@investability.com.au
+61 419 914 988
+61 401 094 261
About Mali Lithium
In 2016 the Company acquired the Goulamina Lithium deposit and subsequently defined resources and reserves to support a 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study. The study described a 16 year operation that can produce 362,000 tonnes per annum of 6% LiO2 spodumene concentrate. All permits for development have been secured. A resource update was recently announced with 109 million tonnes at 1.45% Li2O with 1.57 million tonnes of contained LiO2 making Goulamina one of the world's largest ready to develop lithium deposits. A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) will be completed by September 2020. The Company will explore options to realise value for this exceptional asset upon completion of the DFS.
MALI LITHIUM TO ACQUIRE MORILA GOLD MINE
ASX:MLL
Corporate Presentation
31 August 2020
