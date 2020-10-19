Mali Lithium : Goulamina Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study

Goulamina is simple and robust, with high grades and low strip ratios enhancing financial performance. The Project delivers outstanding returns and, unlike peers, delivers good returns even at todays depressed lithium prices. The Project is not dependant on credits from other minerals.

The DFS describes a compelling long life, large-scale, hard rock open pit lithium mine in Mali, West Africa. It confirms that the project is among the best in the world for scale and cost of production when compared to current operations and prospective projects. A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate (SC6) product, being high in grade and very low in iron and mica impurities.

Mali Lithium Limited to be renamed FireFinch (ASX: FFX) (MLL or the Company), is pleased to announce the results of the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina or the Project) Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Key metrics are:

Lithium supply shortage predicted from 2022 with a sharp increase in demand forecast in 2025

Goulamina is simple and robust with high grades and low strip ratios enhancing profitability

A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li

Goulamina confirmed as one of the world's best hard rock lithium assets for scale and cost of production when compared to current operations and prospective projects

ASX Announcement - 20 October 2020

There is considerable potential to increase the size of open pit Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves through infill and extension drilling. These characteristics make Goulamina an important strategic asset for the world's growing demand for lithium.

The Company has recently agreed to purchase the Morila Gold mine in Mali and that transaction will close on October 31 2020. A strategic review has commenced to evaluate the optimum path to realise value for shareholders from each of these assets.

Alistair Cowden, Executive Chairman commented:

"It is wonderful to have Goulamina confirmed as one of the world's premier hard rock lithium assets with outstanding returns, few mining projects provide a pre-tax NPV of A$1.7 billion. Goulamina requires a sharp individual focus and we will be reviewing options to achieve that. We are aware of market conditions for lithium at the moment and given the quality of the project we will be patient to ensure we maximise shareholder returns."

The DFS was supported by Lycopodium Limited and the key outputs are presented below. A summary of material information relating to the Goulamina Ore Reserve Estimate as required by Chapter 5.9 of the ASX listing rules, is also included. An analysis of the sensitivity of the Project to key parameters, including the SC6 concentrate price, is also presented within this announcement.

The key advantages of the Project are:

Ore grade averages 1.6% Li 2 O in the first 5 years and 1.51% for the Life of Mine ( LoM ), one of the highest-grade deposits globally

O in the first 5 years and 1.51% for the Life of Mine ( ), one of the highest-grade deposits globally Costs are low at an average LoM All in Sustaining Cost ( AISC ) of US$313 per tonne of 6% spodumene concentrate produced, one of the lowest costs globally

) of US$313 per tonne of 6% spodumene concentrate produced, one of the lowest costs globally The Ore Reserve is entirely open pit making for straightforward and low risk mining

Recovery of Li 2 O is 77%, again one of the best among peers

O is 77%, again one of the best among peers Processing is simple and low cost given a flotation only approach

Capital costs are low with capital intensity being among the lowest globally

Iron and mica impurities are low, lower than peers which results in a preferred product for customers

Production of over 455,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate for the first five years places Goulamina as one of the largest lithium developments in the world

Mine life is long at 23 years and conversion of additional Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves and Resource potential will likely extend this

Local communities are supportive of the development and the associated employment and other economic benefits that the mine would bring

The Project takes advantage of an established export route through Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire

Mali has a well-established mining industry

In addition, as required by the listing rules, a summary of material information necessary to understand the Ore Reserve estimate extracted from Table 1 of the JORC Code is provided as Appendix 1 to this release. Table 1 of the JORC Code is also provided as Appendix 2 to this release.