Mali Lithium Limited    MLL   AU0000049918

MALI LITHIUM LIMITED

(MLL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/19
0.18 AUD   -5.26%
05:35pMALI LITHIUM : Goulamina Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study
PU
10/06MALI LITHIUM : Corporate Update
PU
09/24MALI LITHIUM : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
Mali Lithium : Goulamina Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study

10/19/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

ASX Announcement - 20 October 2020

GOULAMINA LITHIUM PROJECT

CONFIRMED AS WORLD CLASS DEPOSIT -

STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMENCED

Definitive Feasibility Study confirms Goulamina is among world's highest quality lithium assets and will deliver a long life, large scale, low cost open pit project.

  • Goulamina confirmed as one of the world's best hard rock lithium assets for scale and cost of production when compared to current operations and prospective projects
  • The project delivers outstanding returns with a pre-tax NPV of A$1.7 billion
  • A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate (SC6) product, being high in grade and low in impurities
  • Goulamina is simple and robust with high grades and low strip ratios enhancing profitability
  • Lithium supply shortage predicted from 2022 with a sharp increase in demand forecast in 2025

Mali Lithium Limited to be renamed FireFinch (ASX: FFX) (MLL or the Company), is pleased to announce the results of the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina or the Project) Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Key metrics are:

Mineral Resources (M,I&I)

108.5 million tonnes at 1.45% Li2O

Mine Life

23 years minimum

Ore Reserves (Proven and Probable)

52 million tonnes at 1.51 % Li2O

Average Spodumene concentrate production

436,000 tonnes per annum

Concentrate specifications

6% Li2O, <0.6%Fe2O3, low mica

Annual Mine throughput

2.3 million tonnes

Pre-tax NPV (8%) at $666/tonne concentrate

Approx. A$1.7 billion (US$1.2billion)

Pre-tax IRR

55.8%

Capital Cost

US$194 million

Cash Costs (Life of Mine)

US$281 per tonne concentrate

All in sustaining cost (AISC) Years 1-5

US$306 per tonne concentrate

The DFS describes a compelling long life, large-scale, hard rock open pit lithium mine in Mali, West Africa. It confirms that the project is among the best in the world for scale and cost of production when compared to current operations and prospective projects. A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate (SC6) product, being high in grade and very low in iron and mica impurities.

Goulamina is simple and robust, with high grades and low strip ratios enhancing financial performance. The Project delivers outstanding returns and, unlike peers, delivers good returns even at todays depressed lithium prices. The Project is not dependant on credits from other minerals.

ASX Announcement - 20 October 2020

There is considerable potential to increase the size of open pit Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves through infill and extension drilling. These characteristics make Goulamina an important strategic asset for the world's growing demand for lithium.

The Company has recently agreed to purchase the Morila Gold mine in Mali and that transaction will close on October 31 2020. A strategic review has commenced to evaluate the optimum path to realise value for shareholders from each of these assets.

Alistair Cowden, Executive Chairman commented:

"It is wonderful to have Goulamina confirmed as one of the world's premier hard rock lithium assets with outstanding returns, few mining projects provide a pre-tax NPV of A$1.7 billion. Goulamina requires a sharp individual focus and we will be reviewing options to achieve that. We are aware of market conditions for lithium at the moment and given the quality of the project we will be patient to ensure we maximise shareholder returns."

The DFS was supported by Lycopodium Limited and the key outputs are presented below. A summary of material information relating to the Goulamina Ore Reserve Estimate as required by Chapter 5.9 of the ASX listing rules, is also included. An analysis of the sensitivity of the Project to key parameters, including the SC6 concentrate price, is also presented within this announcement.

The key advantages of the Project are:

  • Ore grade averages 1.6% Li2O in the first 5 years and 1.51% for the Life of Mine (LoM), one of the highest-grade deposits globally
  • Costs are low at an average LoM All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$313 per tonne of 6% spodumene concentrate produced, one of the lowest costs globally
  • The Ore Reserve is entirely open pit making for straightforward and low risk mining
  • Recovery of Li2O is 77%, again one of the best among peers
  • Processing is simple and low cost given a flotation only approach
  • Capital costs are low with capital intensity being among the lowest globally
  • Iron and mica impurities are low, lower than peers which results in a preferred product for customers
  • Production of over 455,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate for the first five years places Goulamina as one of the largest lithium developments in the world
  • Mine life is long at 23 years and conversion of additional Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves and Resource potential will likely extend this
  • Local communities are supportive of the development and the associated employment and other economic benefits that the mine would bring
  • The Project takes advantage of an established export route through Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire
  • Mali has a well-established mining industry

In addition, as required by the listing rules, a summary of material information necessary to understand the Ore Reserve estimate extracted from Table 1 of the JORC Code is provided as Appendix 1 to this release. Table 1 of the JORC Code is also provided as Appendix 2 to this release.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL)

ASX Announcement - 20 October 2020

Key Project Metrics

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

Tonnes

Grade

(Million)

(%Li₂O)

Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

108.5

1.45%

Proved and Probable Ore Reserves

52.0

1.51%

Production Summary

Mine Life

23 Years

Strip ratio

3.26:1

Annual Crusher Feed (tonnes)

2,300,000

Lithium Recovery

77%

Annual Spodumene Concentrate production (SC6) (tonnes)

436,000

Costs

Capital Cost ($US million)

194

Life of Mine Operating Costs US$/tonne of SC6

280.80

Life of Mine Sustaining Capital (US$/tonne of SC6)

2.70

Closure Costs (US$/tonne of SC6)

1.30

Royalties (US$/tonne of SC6)

28.60

All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) (US$/tonne of SC6, Life of Mine)

313.40

Project Economics (Real)

A$

US$

Life of Mine Revenue (millions)

9,400

6,674

Life of Mine Post-Tax cashflow (millions)

3,439

2,442

Average EBITDA (year 1-5) (millions)

222

158

Pre-tax NPV (8% real discount rate) (millions)

1,737

1,234

Pre-tax IRR

55.8%

Payback period

2 years

Price for SC6 (tonne)

938

666

Exchange Rate A$/US$ 0.71

Year 1

Year 2

Year 3

Year 4

Year 5

Ore Mined (million tonnes)

1.93

1.76

2.42

2.58

2.29

Ore Grade (%Li₂O)

1.56%

1.57%

1.60%

1.62%

1.67%

Tonnes per annum SC6

382,736

462,245

471,209

478,256

492,137

Cashflow (US$ millions)

Revenue

221

303

315

326

326

Operating and other Costs

131

130

131

135

131

Royalties

9

13

14

14

14

Cashflow

84

160

170

178

181

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL)

ASX Announcement - 20 October 2020

The DFS has delivered significantly improved results compared to the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

The Project benefits from the experience acquired from the first generation of hard rock lithium operations in Western Australia. There have been significant advances in processing techniques and operations which has allowed the Company to develop a robust technical approach that may become the benchmark for spodumene processing globally.

Project Contributors

Mining & Reserve

Cube Consulting Pty Ltd

Mining Costs

Majesso Consulting Pty Ltd

Metallurgical Testwork

Nagrom

Tailings Storage Facility

Land & Marine Geological Services (L&MGSPL)

Geotech

Peter O'Bryan and Associates

Process and Non-Process Infrastructure

Lycopodium Pty Ltd

Surface Hydrology

AQ2 Pty Ltd

Process Design

DRA Global / Lycopodium Ltd

Capital & Operating Costs

Lycopodium Pty Lid

Financial Modelling

Model Answer

Location

The Project is in southern Mali approximately 195 kilometres by road south of Bamako (150 kilometres direct distance) and 50 kilometres west of the town of Bougouni. The Project site lies between the villages of Mafèlè (3.5 kilometres south) and Goulamina (1 kilometre north). A sealed road extends to within 27 kilometres of the Project and connects the town of Bougouni to Yanfolila.

Figure 1: Location Plan of the Goulamina Lithium Project

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL)

4

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:34:03 UTC

