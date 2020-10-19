Mali Lithium : Goulamina Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study

ASX Announcement - 20 October 2020
GOULAMINA LITHIUM PROJECT
CONFIRMED AS WORLD CLASS DEPOSIT -
STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMENCED
Definitive Feasibility Study confirms Goulamina is among world's highest quality lithium assets and will deliver a long life, large scale, low cost open pit project.
-
Goulamina confirmed as one of the world's best hard rock lithium assets for scale and cost of production when compared to current operations and prospective projects
-
The project delivers outstanding returns with a pre-tax NPV of A$1.7 billion
-
A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate (SC6) product, being high in grade and low in impurities
-
Goulamina is simple and robust with high grades and low strip ratios enhancing profitability
-
Lithium supply shortage predicted from 2022 with a sharp increase in demand forecast in 2025
Mali Lithium Limited to be renamed FireFinch (ASX: FFX) (MLL or the Company), is pleased to announce the results of the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina or the Project) Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Key metrics are:
|
Mineral Resources (M,I&I)
|
108.5 million tonnes at 1.45% Li2O
|
Mine Life
|
23 years minimum
|
Ore Reserves (Proven and Probable)
|
52 million tonnes at 1.51 % Li2O
|
Average Spodumene concentrate production
|
436,000 tonnes per annum
|
Concentrate specifications
|
6% Li2O, <0.6%Fe2O3, low mica
|
Annual Mine throughput
|
2.3 million tonnes
|
Pre-tax NPV (8%) at $666/tonne concentrate
|
Approx. A$1.7 billion (US$1.2billion)
|
Pre-tax IRR
|
55.8%
|
Capital Cost
|
US$194 million
|
Cash Costs (Life of Mine)
|
US$281 per tonne concentrate
|
All in sustaining cost (AISC) Years 1-5
|
US$306 per tonne concentrate
The DFS describes a compelling long life, large-scale, hard rock open pit lithium mine in Mali, West Africa. It confirms that the project is among the best in the world for scale and cost of production when compared to current operations and prospective projects. A key advantage is the quality of the 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate (SC6) product, being high in grade and very low in iron and mica impurities.
Goulamina is simple and robust, with high grades and low strip ratios enhancing financial performance. The Project delivers outstanding returns and, unlike peers, delivers good returns even at todays depressed lithium prices. The Project is not dependant on credits from other minerals.
There is considerable potential to increase the size of open pit Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves through infill and extension drilling. These characteristics make Goulamina an important strategic asset for the world's growing demand for lithium.
The Company has recently agreed to purchase the Morila Gold mine in Mali and that transaction will close on October 31 2020. A strategic review has commenced to evaluate the optimum path to realise value for shareholders from each of these assets.
Alistair Cowden, Executive Chairman commented:
"It is wonderful to have Goulamina confirmed as one of the world's premier hard rock lithium assets with outstanding returns, few mining projects provide a pre-tax NPV of A$1.7 billion. Goulamina requires a sharp individual focus and we will be reviewing options to achieve that. We are aware of market conditions for lithium at the moment and given the quality of the project we will be patient to ensure we maximise shareholder returns."
The DFS was supported by Lycopodium Limited and the key outputs are presented below. A summary of material information relating to the Goulamina Ore Reserve Estimate as required by Chapter 5.9 of the ASX listing rules, is also included. An analysis of the sensitivity of the Project to key parameters, including the SC6 concentrate price, is also presented within this announcement.
The key advantages of the Project are:
-
Ore grade averages 1.6% Li2O in the first 5 years and 1.51% for the Life of Mine (LoM), one of the highest-grade deposits globally
-
Costs are low at an average LoM All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$313 per tonne of 6% spodumene concentrate produced, one of the lowest costs globally
-
The Ore Reserve is entirely open pit making for straightforward and low risk mining
-
Recovery of Li2O is 77%, again one of the best among peers
-
Processing is simple and low cost given a flotation only approach
-
Capital costs are low with capital intensity being among the lowest globally
-
Iron and mica impurities are low, lower than peers which results in a preferred product for customers
-
Production of over 455,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate for the first five years places Goulamina as one of the largest lithium developments in the world
-
Mine life is long at 23 years and conversion of additional Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves and Resource potential will likely extend this
-
Local communities are supportive of the development and the associated employment and other economic benefits that the mine would bring
-
The Project takes advantage of an established export route through Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire
-
Mali has a well-established mining industry
In addition, as required by the listing rules, a summary of material information necessary to understand the Ore Reserve estimate extracted from Table 1 of the JORC Code is provided as Appendix 1 to this release. Table 1 of the JORC Code is also provided as Appendix 2 to this release.
|
Key Project Metrics
|
|
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves
|
|
|
|
Tonnes
|
|
|
Grade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million)
|
|
|
(%Li₂O)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources
|
|
108.5
|
|
1.45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proved and Probable Ore Reserves
|
|
|
52.0
|
|
1.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mine Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23 Years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strip ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.26:1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Crusher Feed (tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lithium Recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Spodumene Concentrate production (SC6) (tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
436,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Cost ($US million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life of Mine Operating Costs US$/tonne of SC6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
280.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life of Mine Sustaining Capital (US$/tonne of SC6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closure Costs (US$/tonne of SC6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties (US$/tonne of SC6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) (US$/tonne of SC6, Life of Mine)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
313.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Project Economics (Real)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A$
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life of Mine Revenue (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,400
|
|
6,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life of Mine Post-Tax cashflow (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,439
|
|
2,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average EBITDA (year 1-5) (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax NPV (8% real discount rate) (millions)
|
|
|
|
|
1,737
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax IRR
|
|
|
55.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payback period
|
|
|
|
2 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price for SC6 (tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Rate A$/US$ 0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year 1
|
Year 2
|
|
Year 3
|
|
|
Year 4
|
|
Year 5
|
Ore Mined (million tonnes)
|
|
1.93
|
1.76
|
2.42
|
|
2.58
|
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore Grade (%Li₂O)
|
|
1.56%
|
1.57%
|
1.60%
|
|
1.62%
|
|
1.67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tonnes per annum SC6
|
|
382,736
|
462,245
|
471,209
|
|
478,256
|
|
492,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cashflow (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
221
|
303
|
315
|
|
326
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating and other Costs
|
|
131
|
130
|
131
|
|
135
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties
|
|
9
|
13
|
14
|
|
14
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cashflow
|
|
84
|
160
|
170
|
|
178
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The DFS has delivered significantly improved results compared to the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).
The Project benefits from the experience acquired from the first generation of hard rock lithium operations in Western Australia. There have been significant advances in processing techniques and operations which has allowed the Company to develop a robust technical approach that may become the benchmark for spodumene processing globally.
|
Project Contributors
|
|
Mining & Reserve
|
Cube Consulting Pty Ltd
|
Mining Costs
|
Majesso Consulting Pty Ltd
|
Metallurgical Testwork
|
Nagrom
|
Tailings Storage Facility
|
Land & Marine Geological Services (L&MGSPL)
|
Geotech
|
Peter O'Bryan and Associates
|
Process and Non-Process Infrastructure
|
Lycopodium Pty Ltd
|
Surface Hydrology
|
AQ2 Pty Ltd
|
Process Design
|
DRA Global / Lycopodium Ltd
|
Capital & Operating Costs
|
Lycopodium Pty Lid
|
Financial Modelling
|
Model Answer
Location
The Project is in southern Mali approximately 195 kilometres by road south of Bamako (150 kilometres direct distance) and 50 kilometres west of the town of Bougouni. The Project site lies between the villages of Mafèlè (3.5 kilometres south) and Goulamina (1 kilometre north). A sealed road extends to within 27 kilometres of the Project and connects the town of Bougouni to Yanfolila.
Figure 1: Location Plan of the Goulamina Lithium Project
|
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL) E: info@malilithium.com T: +61 8 6149 6100
|
4
